California congressional races to watch in the June primary

California’s 2022 congressional races are expected to be some of the most expensive and contentious in the nation as the GOP attempts to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the most competitive districts, the two candidates who will face each other after the June 7 primary are pretty much determined; those races won’t kick off with intensity until the general election in the fall.

The outcome of a handful of contests in the state’s top-two primary in June could tilt the parties’ prospects in the general election. The Republicans have many advantages: The party in the White House typically loses seats during the first midterm cycle, President Biden’s approval ratings are low and voters are frustrated by economic issues such as inflation and high gas prices.

Those key races could decide the GOP’s margin in the House and the power of the next House speaker, likely Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield. Candidates in some races are trying to pick their rival by boosting the person they believe would be the easiest to beat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Under the state’s primary rules, the two candidates who receive the most votes in June will advance to the fall election —regardless of party affiliation. But in nearly every contest, because of the partisan makeup of districts, a Republican and Democrat will almost certainly be on the ballot in November.

Advertisement

California’s congressional delegation is overwhelmingly Democratic — the party holds 42 seats, while the GOP represents 10. (One is vacant because of Devin Nunes’ resignation to go work for former President Trump’s social-media company). But there are several parts of the state where voters have vacillated between the two parties in recent elections, notably in the one-time conservative bastion of Orange County.

These are the battlegrounds to watch in the primary and beyond.