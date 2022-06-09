Politics

Jan. 6 committee opens hearings on ‘attempted coup’

A woman and man weeping at the opening hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn weeps along with others during Thursday’s opening hearing of the House’s Jan. 6 committee in Washington.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Kent NishimuraStaff Photographer 
After over 10 months of working behind closed doors, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is starting to put its cards on the table at a series of televised hearings this month.

The first session aired Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific time — notably, during prime time on the East Coast. It was one of six televised hearings planned on the committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Over the coming weeks, the nine-member committee will attempt to reconstruct the days leading up to the insurrection, which followed former President Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The panel has gathered more than 1,000 depositions and countless documents.

Nine House members sitting in a row in the front of a hearing room
The nine members of the House’s Jan. 6 committee lead the first of six prime-time hearings on their findings Thursday in Washington. They spent nearly a year holding over 1,000 interviews and reviewing over 140,000 documents on the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A bank of photographers taking pictures of a woman and a man seated at a witness table in an ornate hearing room
Photographers surround Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who testified Thursday about being knocked out and slipping on blood as she fought off attackers at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A video of President Trump addressing a crowd outside the White House plays on a large screen at the front of a hearing room.
A video of then-President Trump addressing supporters outside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, plays at Thursday’s hearing of the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A man and woman sitting at a hearing with serious faces
Michael Fanone, a former officer for D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, appears stone-faced at Thursday’s opening hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Rep. Zoe Lofgren sitting next to Rep. Adam B. Schiff, appearing upset
California Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank and Zoe Lofgren of San Jose, both members of the Jan. 6 committee, listen during Thursday’s hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Rep. Liz Cheney speaking into a microphone while seated
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, speaks at the opening hearing Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A sketch artist wearing a Press badge draws a large black-and-white picture of a hearing in an ornate room
A media sketch artist draws Thursday’s opening hearing of the Jan. 6 committee.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Two women half-embracing while speaking in a crowded room as photographers take pictures
Sandra Garza, girlfriend of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, holds his former colleague Caroline Edwards after Edwards testified at Thursday’s hearing about defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. Sicknick, who was pepper-sprayed by Trump supporters, collapsed that evening and died of a stroke the next day.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Kent Nishimura

Kent Nishimura is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

