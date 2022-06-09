Jan. 6 committee opens hearings on ‘attempted coup’

After over 10 months of working behind closed doors, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is starting to put its cards on the table at a series of televised hearings this month.

The first session aired Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific time — notably, during prime time on the East Coast. It was one of six televised hearings planned on the committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Over the coming weeks, the nine-member committee will attempt to reconstruct the days leading up to the insurrection, which followed former President Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The panel has gathered more than 1,000 depositions and countless documents.

The nine members of the House’s Jan. 6 committee lead the first of six prime-time hearings on their findings Thursday in Washington. They spent nearly a year holding over 1,000 interviews and reviewing over 140,000 documents on the attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Photographers surround Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who testified Thursday about being knocked out and slipping on blood as she fought off attackers at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A video of then-President Trump addressing supporters outside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, plays at Thursday’s hearing of the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Fanone, a former officer for D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, appears stone-faced at Thursday’s opening hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

California Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank and Zoe Lofgren of San Jose, both members of the Jan. 6 committee, listen during Thursday’s hearing. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, speaks at the opening hearing Thursday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A media sketch artist draws Thursday’s opening hearing of the Jan. 6 committee. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

