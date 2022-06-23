Supreme Court rulings: Guns, Miranda, religion and a decision on abortion to come

The Supreme Court is heading into the final weeks of a term that may reveal the full impact of its newly dominant conservative bloc. The issues include abortion, guns, religion and climate change. In years past, the end-of-term rush often featured a mix of conservative and liberal rulings. But since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the wins for liberals have been few. During most of this term’s arguments, the main question was whether the conservatives would rule narrowly or broadly.