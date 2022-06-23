Advertisement
Supreme Court rulings: Guns, Miranda, religion and a decision on abortion to come

Protesters hold signs.
Abortion rights activists chant during a rally in front of the Supreme Court on June 23. The court announced a highly anticipated ruling on gun rights from New York, but activists continue to wait on the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
(Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
By David G. SavageStaff Writer 
The Supreme Court is heading into the final weeks of a term that may reveal the full impact of its newly dominant conservative bloc. The issues include abortion, guns, religion and climate change. In years past, the end-of-term rush often featured a mix of conservative and liberal rulings. But since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the wins for liberals have been few. During most of this term’s arguments, the main question was whether the conservatives would rule narrowly or broadly.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: The Supreme Court of the United States building, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Supreme Court shields police from being sued for ignoring Miranda warnings

Supreme Court rules police may press suspects to reveal evidence that may be used against them in court.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 2: Gun safety advocates rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court before during oral arguments in the Second Amendment case NY State Rifle & Pistol v. City of New York, NY on December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Several gun owners and the NRA's New York affiliate challenged New York City laws concerning handgun ownership and and they contend the city's gun license laws are overly restrictive and potentially unconstitutional. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Supreme Court bolsters gun owners’ right to carry a weapon in public

In this May 3, 2020 photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Monday, May 11, 2020, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a disability discrimination lawsuit she filed against her former employer, St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California. A judge initially sided with the school and halted the lawsuit, but an appeals court disagreed and said it could go forward.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Supreme Court rules for parents seeking state aid for religious schools

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: The Supreme Court of the United States building, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Supreme Court limits California labor law that allows private suits against employers

Supreme Court rejects bond hearings for immigrants facing deportation

Supreme Court shields Border Patrol agents from lawsuits over excessive force

Supreme Court rules for Ted Cruz, strikes down limit on post-election gifts to winners

Supreme Court blocks Texas law to shield conservatives against alleged censorship on Facebook and Twitter

