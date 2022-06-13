Supreme Court rejects bond hearings for immigrants facing deportation

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that immigrants being held for deportation have no right to seek their release on bond, regardless of how long they may be held.

The justices in a 9-0 decision ruled immigration law requires holding noncitizens who returned illegally to the U.S. after being deported earlier.

The court overturned rulings of the 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco and 3rd Circuit Court in Philadelphia.

Those appeals courts relied on a 2001 ruling by the high court that said the Constitution usually does not allow the government to hold immigrants more than six months without giving them a hearing and a chance to seek their release on bond.

The ruling is the third in recent years to reject bond hearings for detained immigrants.