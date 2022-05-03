Roe vs. Wade in jeopardy
A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report in Politico.
California’s Constitution includes broad rights of privacy but has no explicit protection for abortion services.
California officials and abortion providers spoke out after the leak of a purported U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would allow states to outlaw abortion.
The draft of the conservative justices’ opinion overruling Roe vs. Wade is right-wing Republican politics masquerading as law.
“California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said of a report that the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
State-by-state battles over the future of abortion are setting up around the U.S., some to impose new restrictions and others to preserve access.
As a med student, he saw women nearly die from illegal abortions. At 83, he sees no end to his work
With the Supreme Court expected to rule on Roe vs. Wade in the coming months, a Colorado abortion provider has recommitted himself to what he says is his life’s work: helping women.
As Supreme Court weighs abortion, Christians challenge what it means to be ‘pro-life’
The Republican Party, evangelical Christianity and the antiabortion movement have long been inextricably linked. Some Christians want to change that.
As promised by former President Trump, his Supreme Court appointees appear set to reject Roe vs. Wade
“The Future of Abortion” is a series of stories about the state of abortion as Roe vs. Wade faces its most serious challenge in decades.
Nicholas Goldberg: If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Congress could protect abortion rights. At least in theory
If the Supreme Court strikes down Roe vs. Wade, Congress could pass legislation to keep abortion legal across the country.