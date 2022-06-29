Supreme Court rules Texas veteran may sue to get his job back, but conservative justices dissent

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday for an injured Iraq War vet who sued to get his job back as a Texas state trooper in accordance with a federal law guaranteeing that returning soldiers can reclaim their government positions.

But the decision came over the over the dissent of four conservative justices, who said the state should be shielded from such lawsuits by “sovereign immunity.”

The decision in Torres vs. Texas showed the court sharply divided over the powers of Congress and the rights of the states.

Retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer spoke for the court in what may be his final opinion.

In response to the ill treatment of vets after the Vietnam War, Breyer said Congress in 1994 gave returning veterans the right to reclaim their prior jobs with state employers, and authorized lawsuits if they were refused.

The private damages suits aimed to ensure that ‘“veterans who had previously held jobs as school teachers, policemen, firemen, and other state, county, and city employees would not be denied their old jobs as reprisal for their service,” he said.

Le Roy Torres, who enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1989, was called to active duty and deployed to Iraq in 2007.

While serving there, he was exposed to toxic burn pits and returned home with chronic breathing problems that made it difficult to return to his job as a state trooper. He asked to be reemployed in another role, but Texas refused. He then sued the state for violating the federal law.

Texas claimed it had a sovereign immunity from such suits, and won in the Texas state courts.

But the Supreme Court disagreed and ruled the state may not “invoke sovereign immunity as a legal defense.”

Ruling in favor of Texas “would permit states to thwart national military readiness,” Breyer wrote. “If a state — or even 25 states — decided to protest a war by refusing to employ returning servicemembers, Congress, on Texas’ telling, would be powerless to authorize private reinstatement suits against those states. The potentially debilitating effect on national security would not matter. Text, history, and precedent show that the states, in coming together to form a union, agreed to sacrifice their sovereign immunity for the good of the common defense.”

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Brett M. Kavanaugh agreed.

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas argued for a broad view of states’ rights.

“When the states ratified the Constitution, they did not implicitly consent to private damages actions filed in their own courts — whether authorized by Congress’ war powers or any other Article I power,” he wrote.

He also faulted the majority for disregarding a precedent, in this instance a 1999 ruling that rejected a suit by federal probation workers against the state of Maine.

In upholding suits by vets against the state, “the court brushes aside a 23-year-old, pathbreaking precedent,” he said, and instead allows Congress “to deny states the dignity owed to them in our system of dual federalism. Our sovereign states deserved better,” he concluded.

Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett joined his dissent.

Separately, the court said it will issue this term’s final opinions on Thursday morning.

Still pending are major cases on environmental regulation and immigration.

In West Virginia vs. EPA, the coal-producing state seeks to limit the regulation of carbon pollution, while Biden vs. Texas will decide whether the Democratic administration may repeal the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy set by the Trump administration.