On the issues: John Duarte and Adam Gray on abortion, inflation and Central Valley water wars

Democratic Assemblyman Adam Gray and Republican farm owner John Duarte are vying to represent the heavily agricultural 13th Congressional District in the Central Valley.

The race is one of 10 key contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine whether Democrats keep control of the House or Republicans take the majority. No incumbent chose to run in the district created by the once-every-decade redrawing of congressional maps following the census, creating a rare open seat.

Gray’s answers are drawn from a questionnaire The Times sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races and the responses have been edited for clarity and length. Duarte did not respond, so information about his views were collected from his campaign website, video of a candidate debate and news coverage of the race.

Advertisement

Experience and priorities Why do you think you should be elected to Congress? Gray

“If you want a member of Congress who was born and raised here and has a proven track record of delivering on water, healthcare, homelessness and public safety, then I would be honored to have your support.”



Duarte

The nursery owner says on his campaign website that after seeing the decline in quality of life in the region — growing unaffordability, parched farmland and increasing deaths due to drug use and gangs — he “decided to quit complaining and be part of the solution.” What about your experiences make you most qualified? Gray

The Assemblyman highlighted his legislative work to create a medical school in the San Joaquin Valley, increase healthcare access at rural clinics, fight crime, build dams and canals, increase water storage and his efforts to reduce grocery gas prices.



“If I am elected to Congress, I will fight every day to make the San Joaquin Valley a better place to live by creating jobs, improving healthcare, protecting our water and reducing crime.”



Duarte

Duarte’s website points to his experience running his family’s nursery to argue he truly understands Central Valley voters’ needs. “John is not a politician — he has real-life experience and knows what it takes to get a job done,” it says. What would be your top legislative priorities? Gray

Water storage for farmers and clean drinking water for residents, the cost of living, workforce training, access to healthcare, public safety and education are Gray’s main focuses, he wrote.



Duarte

On his website, Duarte says he will “fight the high cost of living; protect our Valley water and farms; and fight for safer communities.”