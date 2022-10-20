Advertisement
Share
Politics

On the issues: Mike Garcia and Christy Smith on abortion, economy, gun laws

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democratic former Assemblymember Christy Smith.
By Hannah Fry
Seema Mehta
Share

Republican Congressman Mike Garcia and former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, a Democrat, are vying to represent a northern Los Angeles County district that includes Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita and a sliver of the city of Los Angeles.

The race is one of 10 key California contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives. The formerly Republican district has become bluer, as L.A. residents have moved in seeking affordable housing.

Smith’s answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races; the responses have been edited for clarity and length. Garcia did not respond, so information about his views were collected from his congressional record, public comments, campaign website, social media and news coverage of the race.

Advertisement

map of California's 27th congressional district

Politics

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.

From left: Republican U.S. Reps. David Valadao, Mike Garcia, and Michelle Steel.(Associated Press)

Politics

Facing voter backlash, California Republicans recalibrate their antiabortion stance

In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Republican candidates have been noticeably quiet on the abortion issue.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Mike Garcia, U.S Representative addressee a press conference with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, as they discuss the results of the largest Marijuana Eradication Operation of illegal Marijuana cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that resulted in the seizure of approximately 373,000 marijuana plants and 33,480 lbs of harvested marijuana worth about $1.193 billion dollars. Hall of Justice on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Politics

California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) said the Justice Department was acting “more like a Third Reich” after FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Lancaster, CA - September 23: Ashakia Morgan, 26, of Lancaster working at her Morgans Naturals booth at The Antelope Valley Fair on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Lancaster, CA. Multiple voters in the CA-27 congressional district (northern Los Angeles county, primary in Palmdale and Lancaster) have been interviewed about how the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the state of American democracy is or is not factoring into their vote in November. The district is one of the most competitive races in the country, pitting GOP Rep. Mike Garcia against challenger Christy Smith, a Democrat. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Jan. 6 still has the power to shock. But will it move California voters?

California voters see Jan. 6 as a subplot compared with issues such as abortion and the economy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Read more election coverage

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Deadline for California voters to register for midterm election is Monday. Here’s how to register and vote, and what to do if you mess up your ballot.

With Californians in distress, will inflation help Republicans take control of the House?

Is it apathy or anxiety? What’s keeping some young Californians from voting

On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate’s future

A hyperpolarized, deeply fragile 2022 election: Democrats’ energy over Roe blunts GOP advantage

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 midterm election?

Who is running to represent you in Congress? Here are all 52 races in California

In California’s TV multiverse, there are two separate elections taking place

From L-R, Michelle Steel, Jay Chen

In tight California House race, ‘red-baiting’ mailers accuse candidate of communist ties

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Mike Garcia, U.S Representative addressee a press conference with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, as they discuss the results of the largest Marijuana Eradication Operation of illegal Marijuana cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that resulted in the seizure of approximately 373,000 marijuana plants and 33,480 lbs of harvested marijuana worth about $1.193 billion dollars. Hall of Justice on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden

SANTA CLARITA, CA - OCTOBER 04: Republican Congressman Mike Garcia is running against Democrat Christy Smith for California Congressional District 27. Photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Santa Clarita, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Column: A day of atonement — California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

PoliticsCaliforniaMidterm Election 2022California Politics
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a political writer who is covering the 2022 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement