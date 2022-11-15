Democratic Rep. Josh Harder defeats GOP challenger in Central Valley district

Democratic Rep. Josh Harder won election to a Stockton-centered congressional district, beating Republican Tom Patti, a San Joaquin County supervisor and businessman.

Harder, who represents a neighboring district, stressed his independence from his party in the Central Valley race, which despite the area’s blue tilt was among California’s most competitive congressional contests.

The Associated Press called the race Tuesday, though official results will take longer.

Both candidates tried to paint their rivals as beholden to the extremes of their respective parties, but their behavior and messaging often reflected the moderate views of many of the region’s voters.

Advertisement

Patti, a former amateur boxer who trained with Mike Tyson, had said he is not “a Trumpster.” Harder highlighted his disagreements with the Democratic Party on issues such as gas taxes and water. On the ballot, the title he listed was “Agriculture Committeeman,” not a member of Congress.

The 9th Congressional District, altered in the map redrawing following the Census, includes much of San Joaquin County, with small bits of Contra Costa and Stanislaus counties.

After the incumbent who lives there decided not to seek reelection, Harder ran in the friendlier electoral terrain. Democrats have about a 15-percentage-point voter-registration advantage over Republicans.

Harder, who grew up in the San Joaquin Valley, worked as an executive at a Silicon Valley venture capital firm before moving back to run for Congress. In 2018, he was one of seven Democrats to flip Republican districts in California.