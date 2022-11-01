Advertisement
On the issues: Josh Harder and Tom Patti on abortion, the economy, homelessness

Josh Harder, left, and Tom Patti
Democratic Rep. Josh Harder, left, and Republican Tom Patti, who sits on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
(Associated Press)
By Terry Castleman
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Josh Harder and Republican San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti are vying to represent California’s 9th Congressional District. The agricultural district in the San Joaquin Valley is centered around Stockton.

The race is one of 10 key contests in California’s Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine whether Democrats keep control of the House or Republicans take the majority.

Harder’s answers are drawn from a questionnaire The Times sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races and the responses have been edited for length. Patti did not respond, so information about his views were collected from his campaign website, video of a candidates debate and interviews, and news coverage of the race.

Times staff writer Priscella Vega contributed to this report.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter covering the 2022 midterm elections. In 2020 he was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he has worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

