Are Californians fleeing ‘woke’ policies and moving to Florida, as DeSantis claims?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a well-rehearsed blast at California this week, calling it too left, too woke, too expensive.

And as proof, he declared, Californians and residents of other liberal states were leaving in droves for Florida.

“If you look over the last four years, we’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideology and delivering poor results,” he said Sunday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Is what DeSantis said true? As the saying goes, “It’s complicated.”

Advertisement

Here are the best answers available to some of the most important questions about how many people are leaving California, who they are, where they’re going, and why.