Ted Lasso comes to Washington

Actor Jason Sudeikis, of "Ted Lasso," points from the White House press room podium.
Actor Jason Sudeikis, star of the hit series “Ted Lasso,” points to fellow cast member Jason Lance while speaking to the press in the White House briefing room Monday, joined by other cast members Toheeb Jimoh, from left, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA -- OCTOBER 08, 2019: Metpro 2019. Erin B. Logan (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Erin B. Logan
Staff Writer
WASHINGTON — 

The White House briefing room can be a very dull place — until it’s not.

Tense exchanges between reporters and administration officials can make the daily press briefings more entertaining. Special guests — national security experts or economic advisors, usually — can make the briefings more informative.

But on Monday, a special guest of a different sort arrived in the press room: Ted Lasso came to Washington, and it was fabulous.

If you have been living under a rock, Ted Lasso, an American football coach who travels across the pond to coach an English soccer team, is a fictional character from the Apple TV+ show of the same name. Season 3 of the hit show premiered last week.

During Monday’s briefing Lasso, who is played by comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis, was joined at the lectern by some of the show’s cast, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Toheeb Jimoh, as well as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Sudeikis even took a question from Trent Crimm, the show’s fictional sports journalist for the Independent played by James Lance.

Sudeikis spoke for about 10 minutes about the importance of fighting the stigma that’s often associated with seeking help for mental health problems. He encouraged everyone to make sure to check in regularly with family, friends and neighbors who may be struggling and ask how they’re doing.

The White House on Monday touted President Biden’s designation of nearly $500 million to increase capacity for the national suicide hotline and to help connect local callers with local responders. In 2020, Congress in approved transitioning the 10-digit suicide hotline to three simple numbers — 988.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

