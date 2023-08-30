Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell just froze up at a news conference again

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, froze while answering a reporter’s question at a press gaggle Wednesday. This is the second time in just over a month that McConnell has appeared unable to talk for several seconds.

McConnell’s previous freeze-up, on July 26, sparked concerns about the GOP leader’s health and led to calls for elderly politicians such as McConnell and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to step down from leadership positions.

The GOP leader at first seemed unable to hear a reporter’s question Wednesday.

“What are my thoughts about what?” McConnell asked, according to video a WLWT reporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Running for reelection in 2026,” the reporter responded.

“Oh,” McConnell chuckled, before staring into space unblinking for about 10 seconds.

“Did you hear the question, Senator?” an aide asked, coming to his side. “Running for reelection in 2026?”

McConnell stood quietly for another 20 seconds before clearing his throat and saying, “OK.” Without responding to the first inquiry, he took another question from a reporter in the room, speaking slowly.

Last month, McConnell had to be ushered away from a press gaggle after stopping mid-sentence and appearing unable to complete his response.

McConnell is one of several elderly officials leading the nation. Feinstein, the Senate’s oldest member at 90, has repeatedly appeared confused and forgetful since she returned to the Senate in May after an extended absence while she recovered from a bad case of shingles. President Biden, 80, is the oldest president in U.S. history, and if reelected he’ll be expected to serve until he’s 86. Former President Trump, now 77, leads early polls for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Special correspondent Cameron Joseph contributed to this report.