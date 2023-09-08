Advertisement
Politics

Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024.

Pelosi, 83, made the announcement before labor allies in the San Francisco area district she has represented for more than 35 years.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi said in a tweet. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker’s gavel.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of former President Trump.

The announcement quells any talk of retirement for the long-serving leader, who, with the honorific title of speaker emeritus, remains an influential leader, pivotal party figure and powerful fundraiser for Democrats.

