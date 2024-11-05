2024 U.S. elections results

We are tracking all national-level races in the 2024 general election. Check back for updates in the presidential, senatorial, congressional and gubernatorial races as polls close and ballots are counted.
Presidential race
Much of the presidential campaign between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris has focused on seven competitive states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Combined, the swing states have 93 electoral votes. California has 54. In most states, the winner of the popular vote receives all of the state’s electoral votes. In 2000 and 2016, Democrats won the popular vote but the candidate did not capture the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
It may take days to know who will be the next President of the United States due to tight margins and voters’ preference for mail-in ballots. Races on this page are called by the Associated Press.
✓ Winner
Congressional races
U.S. Senate
Thirty four of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate are up for election. If Republicans gain two seats they will gain control of the Senate.
There is a special election to fill the last two years of Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse’s term.
Nine women are running for re-election in the U.S. Senate. In 13 states, including California and Texas, no women are running for Senate. At least five states have no people of color running for any seat, according to Los Angeles Times research of congressional data. If elected, Patricia Morgan (R-RI), Valerie McCray (D-IN), Nella Domenici (R-NM) and three others would be the first women to represent in Senate in their states.
In California, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a Burbank Democrat, and former Dodgers All-Star Steve Garvey, a Palm Desert Republican are running to complete Feinstein’s term through Jan. 3, as well as for a full six-year stint. The role is currently occupied by Sen. Laphonza Butler who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Feinstein passed away in late 2023.
U.S. House
Key races at a glance
✓ Winner* Incumbent
All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election. According to the Cook Political Report’s House Ratings. 69House races are competitive.
Voters in potential swing congressional districts in Orange County, the Inland Empire and Central Valley could help tip the balance of power in the house.
Democrats need to gain four seats to win a majority.
If elected, Sarah McBride (D-AL) would be the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress.
Governor races
Eleven governors’ seats are at stake this election. The close New Hampshire gubernatorial race between Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig has drawn national attention.
Other races we are watching
Latest vote counts for Prop 32 raising minimum wage, Prop 36 addressing crime, Prop 33 expanding rent controls and more
Latest vote counts for countywide race between Nathan Hochman and George Gascón
About this story
Results are provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.
Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.
Photos courtesy of the campaigns (5) and by the Associated Press (5).
Get the L.A. Times Politics newsletter
Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox three times per week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.