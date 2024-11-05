2024 U.S. elections results

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

We are tracking all national-level races in the 2024 general election. Check back for updates in the presidential, senatorial, congressional and gubernatorial races as polls close and ballots are counted.

Presidential race

Much of the presidential campaign between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris has focused on seven competitive states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Combined, the swing states have 93 electoral votes. California has 54. In most states, the winner of the popular vote receives all of the state’s electoral votes. In 2000 and 2016, Democrats won the popular vote but the candidate did not capture the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

It may take days to know who will be the next President of the United States due to tight margins and voters’ preference for mail-in ballots. Races on this page are called by the Associated Press.



Congressional races

U.S. Senate

Thirty four of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate are up for election. If Republicans gain two seats they will gain control of the Senate.

There is a special election to fill the last two years of Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse’s term.

Nine women are running for re-election in the U.S. Senate. In 13 states, including California and Texas, no women are running for Senate. At least five states have no people of color running for any seat, according to Los Angeles Times research of congressional data. If elected, Patricia Morgan (R-RI), Valerie McCray (D-IN), Nella Domenici (R-NM) and three others would be the first women to represent in Senate in their states.

In California, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a Burbank Democrat, and former Dodgers All-Star Steve Garvey, a Palm Desert Republican are running to complete Feinstein’s term through Jan. 3, as well as for a full six-year stint. The role is currently occupied by Sen. Laphonza Butler who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Feinstein passed away in late 2023.

U.S. House

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election. According to the Cook Political Report’s House Ratings. 69House races are competitive.

Voters in potential swing congressional districts in Orange County, the Inland Empire and Central Valley could help tip the balance of power in the house.

Democrats need to gain four seats to win a majority.

If elected, Sarah McBride (D-AL) would be the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress.

Governor races

Eleven governors’ seats are at stake this election. The close New Hampshire gubernatorial race between Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig has drawn national attention.

