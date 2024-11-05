2024 California elections results

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

California is playing an important role in the 2024 general election.

Voters in potential swing congressional districts in Orange County, the Inland Empire and Central Valley could tip the balance of power in the House. For the Senate, voters were asked to pick both a short-term and long-term replacement for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. In the race for president, Democrats are relying on the state’s 54 electoral college votes.

We are tracking how Californians voted for president in 2024 and mapping the popular vote by county. We are also tracking results for California’s 10 ballot propositions and 100 local state Assembly and Senate races.

Presidential race in California

All of California’s 54 electoral votes — the most of any state — will go to whichever candidate wins the majority of votes. And while the state has sided with Democrats in every election since 1992, a closer look at results maps reveals some reliably red counties.

How Californians are voting for president

Congressional races

U.S. Senate

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a Burbank Democrat, and former Dodgers All-Star Steve Garvey, a Palm Desert Republican, are squaring off in California’s first Senate race without an incumbent running since 2016.

When either Schiff or Garvey takes office, California will be without a female senator for the first time in a generation.

Garvey and Schiff are facing off twice. They are running to complete Feinstein’s term through Jan. 3, as well as for a full six-year term. The role is currently occupied by Sen. Laphonza Butler, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Feinstein died last year.

California’s U.S. House districts

We’re tracking election results for all of the state’s 52 U.S. House districts. Ten of the races are competitive, according to the Cook Political Report’s House Ratings. Both parties are defending seats considered toss-ups in the state.

Democrat state Sen. Dave Min and Republican Scott Baugh are running in California’s 47th Congressional District for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine.

The House will flip if Democrats pick up four seats nationwide.

California is home to the largest number of Asian and Pacific Islander candidates vying for House seats.

Statewide races

The state government is a Democratic trifecta, with the party controlling the governor’s mansion and both bodies of the Legislature. Democrats even have veto-proof supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly. However, in California not all legislation is decided by lawmakers and the governor. In 2024, voters are tasked with a laundry list of propositions as part of the state’s direct democracy process.

Ballot propositions

On all Californians’ ballots are a slew of statewide measures asking voters if they support raising the minimum wage, imposing harsher penalties for certain crimes, banning forced prison labor, expanding rent control and much more.

Some measures are amendments to the California Constitution — a “yes” on Proposition 3 would codify the right to same-sex marriage, while a “yes” on Proposition 6 would ban involuntary servitude and mandatory work requirements for state prisoners. Other measures would authorize the state to borrow billions to modernize K-12 schools and community colleges (Proposition 2) and help fund the response to wildfires and other climate-related disasters (Proposition 4).

A “yes” on Proposition 33 would give cities and counties greater authority to enact rent control. Opponents have raised more than $125 million to defeat the initiative, far more than any other campaign supporting or opposing a ballot measure.

If Proposition 5 is approved, local housing-related bond measures — the kind that fund low-income housing, expand roads and transit, renovate parks and construct other public infrastructure projects—will need only 55% of the vote to pass, effective immediately. The current two-thirds threshold will lower for local bond measures currently on the ballot such as Pasadena Measure PL and Redondo Beach Measure FP.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Proposition 2: Issue public education bonds To allow the state to borrow $10 billion for repairs and upgrades at thousands of public schools and colleges. Proposition 3: Enshrine marriage rights To amend the state Constitution to recognize marriage as a fundamental right, replacing the unconstitutinal same-sex marriage ban. Proposition 4: Issue natural resources bonds To authorize the state to borrow $10 billion to respond to climate-related disasters and help ensure clean drinking water. Proposition 5: Lower vote threshold for housing bonds To require 55% rather than two-thirds of the vote to pass local affordable housing and transportation bond measures. Proposition 6: Remove slavery exception To ban all involuntary servitude, ending forced labor in state prisons. Proposition 32: Raise minimum wage To increase California’s hourly minimum wage from $16 to $18, with annual adjustments for inflation. Proposition 33: Expand local rent control To repeal the prohibition against city and county governments setting rent limits. Proposition 34: Restrict spending by healthcare groups To require healthcare providers to spend most of their revenue from federal prescription discounts on direct patient care. Proposition 35: Permanently fund Medi-Cal Healthcare Services To extend a tax on managed health insurance plans, funding Medi-Cal healthcare services for low-income residents. Proposition 36: Felonies for theft and drug crimes To increase prison sentences for certain crimes involving fentanyl and shoplifting, changing them to felonies.

Recalls

On the ballot this year are two recall elections for Oakland politicians. The central issue in both recalls is the perception among many residents that crime is out of control.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Recall - Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Recall - Alameda County Dist. Atty. Pamela Price

State Senate

Half of the 40 seats in the California Senate are up for election. Republicans and independents who caucus with them would need to gain four seats to block a Democratic supermajority. Some Senate districts do not have incumbents, as this election cycle completes the 2020 redistricting process.

State Assembly

All 80 seats in the California Assembly are up for election. Republicans and allied independents would need to gain eight seats to prevent Democrats from retaining a supermajority for a fifth consecutive term.

