2024 Los Angeles County elections results

We are tracking 314 races across Los Angeles County in the 2024 general election.
Seats on boards of education, city councils and the judges bench are all on the ballot. Angelenos were asked to vote on propositions and measures — many of which involve funding programs with bonds or new taxes — at the county, city, school district, water district and even conservation authority level.
Key races at a glance
✓ Winner* Incumbent
County races
County propositions
Across L.A. County, ballot measures ask voters if they support expanding the Board of Supervisors and electing a county executive, a sales tax to fund homelessness programs and enacting a new tax to fund emergency response and infrastructure.
District attorney
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón is facing off against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman. The two candidates emerged from a crowded primary.
City races
Five of L.A. County’s 88 cities have mayoral races: Carson, Hawthorne, Lawndale, El Monte and South El Monte.
Also on the ballot are dozens of city council member races. Several cities have ballot measures that would add councilmember term limits, adjust existing city governance rules and, in the case of L.A. city, establish an independent redistricting commission to redraw council district lines every 10 years. In Torrance, Measure TC would raise City Council members’ salaries.
Many of the other ballot measure would, if passed, issue bonds or taxes to fund a variety of government services.
If Proposition 5 is approved by a majority of California voters, local housing-related bond measures — the kind that fund low-income housing, expand roads and transit, renovate parks and construct other public infrastructure projects—will need only 55% of the vote to pass, effective immediately. The current two-thirds threshold will lower for local bond measures currently on the ballot such as Pasadena Measure PL and Redondo Beach Measure FP.
Four races in El Segundo, Maywood and Sierra Madre have no candidates on the ballot. These uncontested races are not shown in the above results.
School districts
There are dozens of school district board races across Los Angeles County, including those for community colleges. Also on ballots are several school district bond measures.
On most of the measures, a “yes” vote authorizes millions in bonds to fund repairs, upgrades to school facilities and career-readiness programs. For example, a “yes” on LAUSD’s Measure US would authorize $9 billion in bonds to: update and improve school facilities for student learning, career/college preparedness, safety, earthquakes and disability access; make repairs; provide learning technology; and create green outdoor school spaces.
Judges
Angelenos had five Superior Court judges on their ballots this year.
Water districts
More than twenty races for water district board members will be decided by voters in Los Angeles. In several Districts where voters could select multiple candidates the two with the most votes win.
Other races
We are following the board and measure elections in library and healthcare districts. Like water districts, these boards can operate across multiple cities and unincorporated areas of the county.
The authorities that manages the Santa Monica Mountains and Puente Hills Habitat have tax measures on the ballot that, if passed, will provide funding for wildfire protection.
About this story
Results are provided by Los Angeles County. Ballot measure descriptions have been edited for clarity and brevity. When available, race calls provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.
Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.
Photos: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times and Christina House / Los Angeles Times.
