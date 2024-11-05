2024 Los Angeles County elections results

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

We are tracking 314 races across Los Angeles County in the 2024 general election.

Seats on boards of education, city councils and the judges bench are all on the ballot. Angelenos were asked to vote on propositions and measures — many of which involve funding programs with bonds or new taxes — at the county, city, school district, water district and even conservation authority level.

County races

County propositions

Across L.A. County, ballot measures ask voters if they support expanding the Board of Supervisors and electing a county executive, a sales tax to fund homelessness programs and enacting a new tax to fund emergency response and infrastructure.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Los Angeles County Measure A To issue a 0.5% sales tax to raise more than $1 billion a year to create affordable housing and reduce homelessness, with services including rental assistance and additional mental health and addiction treatment. Los Angeles County Fire Protection Measure E To tax certain parcel improvements at 6 cents per square foot, raising $152 million a year for emergency services, with an exemption for low-income seniors and a 2% cap on annual adjustments. County Measure G To expand the Board of Supervisors to nine members and elect a county executive.

District attorney

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón is facing off against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman. The two candidates emerged from a crowded primary.

City races

Five of L.A. County’s 88 cities have mayoral races: Carson, Hawthorne, Lawndale, El Monte and South El Monte.

Also on the ballot are dozens of city council member races. Several cities have ballot measures that would add councilmember term limits, adjust existing city governance rules and, in the case of L.A. city, establish an independent redistricting commission to redraw council district lines every 10 years. In Torrance, Measure TC would raise City Council members’ salaries.

Many of the other ballot measure would, if passed, issue bonds or taxes to fund a variety of government services.

If Proposition 5 is approved by a majority of California voters, local housing-related bond measures — the kind that fund low-income housing, expand roads and transit, renovate parks and construct other public infrastructure projects—will need only 55% of the vote to pass, effective immediately. The current two-thirds threshold will lower for local bond measures currently on the ballot such as Pasadena Measure PL and Redondo Beach Measure FP.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Show all cities Los Angeles City Agoura Hills Alhambra Arcadia Artesia Azusa Baldwin Park Bell Gardens Bellflower Burbank Carson Claremont Commerce Compton Cudahy Culver City Downey Duarte El Monte El Segundo Glendora Hawaiian Gardens Hawthorne Hermosa Beach Hidden Hills Inglewood Irwindale La Habra Heights La Mirada Lancaster Lawndale Lomita Long Beach Lynwood Malibu Manhattan Beach Maywood Montebello Monterey Park Norwalk Palmdale Palos Verdes Estates Paramount Pasadena Pico Rivera Pomona Rancho Palos Verdes Redondo Beach San Fernando San Gabriel San Marino Santa Clarita Santa Fe Springs Santa Monica Sierra Madre Signal Hill South El Monte South Gate South Pasadena Torrance Walnut West Covina West Hollywood Wrightwood Los Angeles City Council, District 2 Los Angeles City Council, District 10 Los Angeles City Council, District 14 Los Angeles City Measure DD To authorize an independent redistricting commission to redraw council district lines every 10 years in the City of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Measure ER To strengthen the Ethics Commission by boosting its budget, increasing penalties for wrongdoing and giving it the power to hire its own lawyer. Los Angeles City Measure FF To allow certain peace officers and park rangers to transfer their pension plans. Los Angeles City Measure HH To strengthen and update the city’s governance powers, including clarifying the roles of elected officials and commissioners. Los Angeles City Measure II To clarify and amend city charter language on administration and operations. Los Angeles City Measure LL To amend the City Charter to establish an independent redistricting commission to redraw Board of Education district lines every 10 years in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Alhambra City Council, District 3 Alhambra City Council, District 4 Arcadia City Council, District 1 Arcadia Council, District 4 Artesia Measure AAA To enact a three-quarter-cent sales tax to fund public safety and city services. Artesia Measure I To require voter approval for major modifications to the Artesia Boulevard Corridor Specific Plan. Azusa City Council, District 2 Azusa City Council, District 4 Azusa City Council, District 5 Azusa Measure ZZ To maintain locally-generated funding for public safety, community services and accountability. Bell Gardens City Council Unexpired term ending Dec. 14, 2026 Special election Bellflower City Council, District 1 Unexpired term ending Dec. 14, 2026 Special election Bellflower City Council, District 2 Bellflower City Council, District 4 Bellflower Measure B To establish Bellflower as a charter city. Special election Carson City Council, District 1 Carson City Council, District 3 Carson Mayor Claremont City Council, District 1 Claremont City Council, District 5 Compton City Clerk Unexpired term ending Dec. 21, 2026 Compton City Council, District 1 Compton City Council, District 4 Compton Measure CA To make city attorney an appointed rather than elected position, and require that an appointee have at least 10 years of municipal law experience. Cudahy Measure AA To limit members of the City Council to 3 terms of 4 years. Downey City Council, District 1 Downey City Council, District 3 Downey City Council, District 5 Downey Measure D To establish a quarter-cent sales tax to fund public safety and general city services. Special election Duarte City Council, District 2 Duarte City Council, District 3 Duarte City Council, District 7 Duarte Measure QQ To allow no more than 2 storefront cannabis dispensaries and tax cannabis businesses up to 10% of gross receipts, raising roughly $2.5 million a year for city spending. El Monte City Council, District 1 El Monte City Council, District 4 El Monte City Council, District 5 El Monte Measure EM To increase and indefinitely extend the city's sales tax to three-quarter percent. Special election El Monte Mayor Glendora City Council, District 3 Glendora Measure Z To enact a 1/4% sales tax to fund city services. Special election Hawthorne Mayor Hermosa Beach Measure HB To enact a three-quarter-cent sales tax to fund essential city services for 20 years. Special election Hermosa Beach Treasurer Inglewood City Clerk Inglewood City Council, District 3 Inglewood City Council, District 4 Inglewood Treasurer Irwindale Measure IR To maintain locally-generated funding for police, emergency/disaster response, senior citizens, parks, transportation, recreation and economic/job development. Special election La Mirada City Council, District 2 Special election Lancaster Measure YM To protect Lancaster's financial stability and maintain essential services by amending city's sales and use tax. Special election Lawndale Mayor Lomita City Council, District 2 Lomita City Council, District 4 Long Beach City Council, District 4 Long Beach Measure HC To reduce Harbor and Public Utilities Commissioner terms to four years, increase penalties for violations for department rules and create transparency in the hiring process at the port. Special election Long Beach Measure JB To amend the Long Beach City Charter to reorganize the Civil Service system. Special election Long Beach Measure LB To eliminate the gas utility tax exemption for electrical coroporations and government agencies that use gas for electricity. Special election Lynwood City Clerk Lynwood Treasurer Manhattan Beach Measure MMB To adopt a 0.5 cent sales tax to fund general city services in Manhattan Beach. Special election Manhattan Beach Treasurer Maywood Measure MC To establish city clerk as an appointed position. Maywood Measure T To establish city treasurer as an appointed position. Montebello City Clerk Montebello City Council, District 2 Montebello City Council, District 4 Montebello Recall Election To remove Angie Jimenez of District 5 from the City Council. Monterey Park City Council, District 2 Monterey Park City Council, District 3 Monterey Park City Council, District 4 Monterey Park Measure BE To update the business license tax rate to fund $1.2 million a year in city services. Monterey Park Measure LG To increase the transient occupancy tax paid by hotel and short-term rental guests from 12% to 13%. Palmdale City Council, District 1 Palmdale City Council, District 2 Palmdale Measure PD To automatically increases the sales tax rate to the maximum permitted. Palos Verdes Estates Treasurer Paramount Measure LR To update the business license tax to apply to gross receipts, raising $350,000 a year to fund city services. Special election Pasadena Measure PA To require special elections for certain City Council vacancies; set residency rules for appointed offices; and revise restrictions on changing campaign contribution limits. Pasadena Measure PB To amend the city charter in regards to the organizational meeting of the City Council, the vice mayor's election and acting mayor. Pasadena Measure PC To establish term limits for the mayor and council members. Pasadena Measure PF To allow fire and police trustees to be selected. Pasadena Measure PL To issue $195 million in bonds for Pasadena Central Library's earthquake retrofits, repairs and upgrades. Pasadena Measure PR To change eviction rules; add rent control exemptions; handle board member misconduct; and make other clerical updates to the city charter. Pomona City Council, District 1 Pomona City Council, District 4 Pomona City Council, District 6 Pomona Measure Y To require that by 2030, at least 10% of unrestricted general-purpose city revenue go to programs and services for children and youth. Redondo Beach Measure FP To authorize $93.3 million in bonds to fund firefighters, paramedics and police. Special election Redondo Beach Measure RB To amend the City Charter sections relating to "Major Changes in Allowable Land Use." Special election Redondo Beach Measure SD To allow for compensation of Redondo Beach Unified School District board members. Special election San Marino Measure SM To extend the Special Public Safety Tax for Paramedic Services, Fire Protection and Prevention, and Police Protection until 2029. Special election Santa Clarita City Council, District 1 Santa Fe Springs Measure SFS To approve a tax on nonresidential parcels, raising $6 million over 25 years for road repairs and groundwater protection. Santa Monica Measure F Modernizes the business license tax to exempt small businesses and lower rates for retailers and restaurants. The tax would increase for auto dealers and corporate headquarters. Santa Monica Measure K To increase the Parking Facility Tax by 8% except at city-owned lots and structures. Santa Monica Measure PSK To use at least half of the additional revenue from Measure K (if passed) to protect public safety. Sierra Madre Measure PS To impose a public safety special tax until July 2032. Special election Signal Hill City Clerk Unexpired term ending Dec. 8, 2026 South El Monte Measure SEM To create a 1/4% sales tax to replace the county-controlled Measure H tax. Special election South El Monte Mayor South Pasadena City Council, District 1 South Pasadena City Council, District 2 South Pasadena City Council, District 3 South Pasadena Measure SP To restrict multiunit housing in areas and retain height limits in single-family neighborhoods, protecting the city's character while improving affordable housing opportunities. Torrance Measure TC To allow for mayor and council members' compensation, require public, independent audits of all city spending and amend the city charter on election and ethics rules. Special election West Covina City Council, District 1 West Covina City Council, District 3 West Hollywood Measure WH To redirect 1/4 cent per dollar of a potential district sales tax to the city to fund general services. Special election

Four races in El Segundo, Maywood and Sierra Madre have no candidates on the ballot. These uncontested races are not shown in the above results.

School districts

There are dozens of school district board races across Los Angeles County, including those for community colleges. Also on ballots are several school district bond measures.

On most of the measures, a “yes” vote authorizes millions in bonds to fund repairs, upgrades to school facilities and career-readiness programs. For example, a “yes” on LAUSD’s Measure US would authorize $9 billion in bonds to: update and improve school facilities for student learning, career/college preparedness, safety, earthquakes and disability access; make repairs; provide learning technology; and create green outdoor school spaces.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Show all school boards Los Angeles Unified School District ABC Unified School District Antelope Valley Community College District Antelope Valley Joint Union High School District Arcadia Unified School District Baldwin Park Unified School District Bassett Unified School District Bellflower Unified School District Beverly Hills Unified School District Bonita Unified School District Burbank Unified School District Castaic Union School District Cerritos Community College District Citrus Community College District Claremont Unified School District Compton Community College District Covina-Valley Unified School District Culver City Unified School District Downey Unified School District Duarte Unified School District East Whittier City School District El Camino Community College District El Monte City School District El Monte Union High School District El Rancho Unified School District Fullerton Joint Union High School District Garvey School District Glendale Community College District Glendale - La Cañada Unified School Districts Glendora Unified School District Hacienda La Puente Unified School District Hermosa Beach City School District Inglewood Unified School District Keppel Union School District La Cañada Unified School District Lancaster School District Las Virgenes Unified School District Lennox School District Local Classrooms Funding Authority Local Public Schools Funding Authority Long Beach Community College District Los Angeles Community College District Los Nietos School District Lowell Joint School District Lynwood Unified School District Manhattan Beach Unified School District Montebello Unified School District Mountain View School District Mt. San Antonio Community College District Newhall School District North Orange County Community College District Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District Paramount Unified School District Pasadena Unified School District Pomona Unified School District Redondo Beach Unified School District Rio Hondo Community College District Rosemead School District Rowland Unified School District San Gabriel Unified School District San Marino Unified School District Santa Clarita Community College District Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Saugus Union School District Snowline Joint Unified School District Torrance Unified School District Victor Valley Community College District Whittier City School District Whittier Union High School District William S. Hart Union High School District Wiseburn Unified School District Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 1 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 3 Los Angeles Unified School District Board, District 5 Los Angeles Unified School District Measure US To authorize $9 billion in bonds to upgrade school facilities. ABC Unified School District Board, Area 1 ABC Unified School District Board, Area 4 Antelope Valley Community College District Board, Area 1 Antelope Valley Joint Union High School District Measure AVH To authorize $398 million in bonds for job skills, programs and repairs. Special election Antelope Valley Joint Union High School District Board, Area 2 Arcadia Unified School District Measure AS To authorize $358 million in bonds to repair facilities and improve safety. Special election Baldwin Park Unified School District Board Unexpired term ending Dec. 11, 2026 Special election Bellflower Unified School District Board, Area 3 Bonita Unified School District Board, Area 4 Bonita Unified School District Board, Area 5 Burbank Unified School District Board, Area 1 Burbank Unified School District Board, Area 5 Burbank Unified School District Measure ABC To authorize $458.2 million of bonds to add, repair and upgrade school facilities and improve safety. Special election Castaic Union School District Board, Area A Cerritos Community College District Board, Area 1 Citrus Community College District Board, Area 5 Claremont Unified School District Board, Area 5 Compton Community College District Measure CC To authorize $200 million in bonds for repairs, upgrades and career education. Special election Compton Community College District Board, Area 2 Covina-Valley Unified School District Board, Area 1 Covina-Valley Unified School District Board, Area 3 Covina-Valley Unified School District Board, Area 5 Culver City Unified School District Measure O To renew the expiring $189 education parcel tax to raise $2.4 million a year to fund schools, including to attract and retain qualified teachers and keep class sizes down. Special election Downey Unified School District Board, Area 3 Duarte Unified School District Board, Area 1 Duarte Unified School District Board, Area 2 Duarte Unified School District Board, Area 3 East Whittier City School District Measure C To authorize $97 million in bonds to repair and upgrade school facilities and programs. Special election El Camino Community College District Board, Area 4 El Monte City School District Measure ME To authorize $105 million in bonds to upgrade neighborhood elementary schools. Special election El Monte Union High School District Board, Area 2 Fullerton Joint Union High School District Measure L To authorize $284 million in bonds to repair and upgrade school facilities. Special election Garvey School District Board, Area 2 Glendale Community College District Measure GCC To authorize $600 million in bonds to maintain affordable higher education and repair and improve facilities. Special election Glendale Unified School District - La Cañada Unified School District Measure X To permanently transfer an estimated 879 parcels of land from Glendale Unified School District to La Cañada Unified School District. Special election Glendora Unified School District Board, Area 4 Glendora Unified School District Board, Area 5 Hacienda La Puente Unified School District Board, Area 1 Hacienda La Puente Unified School District Board, Area 3 Hermosa Beach City School District Measure HV To authorize $28.7 million in bonds to construct, repair and improve school facilities. Special election Inglewood Unified School District Board, Area 4 Inglewood Unified School District Board, Area 5 Keppel Union School District Board, Area 5 Lancaster School District Measure LS To authorize $122.1 million in bonds to retain teachers and make school repairs and upgrades. Special election Local Classrooms Funding Authority Measure CL To continue the parcel tax levy of 2 cents per square foot of lot for residential property, and 7.5 cents per square foot for other property types. Local Public Schools Funding Authority Measure LP To issue $89 million in bonds to fund $6 million a year in school repairs and improvements, including the addition of gyms and aquatic facilities. Long Beach Community College District Measure AC To authorize $990 million in bonds to fund affordable education, classroom repair, and career and first-responder training. Special election Long Beach Community College District Board, Area 4 Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 1 Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 3 Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 5 Los Angeles Community College District Board, Seat 7 Los Nietos School District Measure RU To issue $28.5 million in bonds to repair and update schools. Special election Los Nietos School District Measure ST To issue $26.5 million in bonds for safety and technology upgrades. Special election Lowell Joint School District Measure P To authorize $54 million in bonds to repair and update school facilities and programs. Special election Lynwood Unified School District Measure U To authorize $80 million in bonds to repair and improve school facilities and programs. Special election Manhattan Beach Unified School District Measure RLS To authorize $200 million in bonds for school repairs. Special election Mt. San Antonio Community College District Board, Area 5 Mt. San Antonio Community College District Measure V To authorize $750 million in bonds to fund repairs, safety, career training and affordable education. Special election Newhall School District Board, Area 5 North Orange County Community College District Board, Area 7 Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board, Area 1 Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board, Area 3 Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board, Area 7 Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District Measure SOS To authorize $297.8 million in bonds for classroom repair and student safety. Special election Paramount Unified School District Board, Area 2 Paramount Unified School District Board, Area 3 Pasadena Unified School District Board, District 2 Pasadena Unified School District Board, District 4 Pasadena Unified School District Board, District 6 Pasadena Unified School District Measure EE To allow a $90 levy per parcel, raising $5 million a year for schools to expand programs, offer competitive pay, and hire counselors and mental health professionals. Special election Paramount Unified School District Measure Q To authorize $190 million in bonds to improve and repair school programs, facilities and safety. Special election Pasadena Unified School District Measure R To authorize $900 million in bonds to repair and upgrade school facilities and programs. Special election Pomona Unified School District Board, Area 2 Pomona Unified School District Board, Area 3 Pomona Unified School District Measure UU To authorize $385 million in bonds to upgrade and repair school facilities and safety. Special election Redondo Beach Unified School District Measure S To authorize $278 million in bonds for repairs, upgrades and student safety. Special election Rio Hondo Community College District Board, Area 4 Rio Hondo Community College District Measure RH To issue $442.2 million in bonds to raise $28.3 million a year to improve classrooms, labs and campus safety with repairs, upgrades and new facilities. Special election Rowland Unified School District Board, Area 4 San Gabriel Unified School District Measure SG To authorize $178 million in bonds to upgrade and repair classrooms. Special election San Marino Unified School District Measure M To authorize $200 million in bonds to repair facilities and improve safety. Special election Santa Clarita Community College District, Area 1 Unexpired term ending Dec. 11, 2026 Special election Santa Clarita Community College District Board, Area 2 Santa Clarita Community College District Board, Area 3 Santa Clarita Community College District Board, Area 4 Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Measure MM To authorize $395 million in bonds to repair and improve Malibu schools. Special election Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Measure QS To authorize $495 million of bonds to repair and improve school facilities and programs. Special election Saugus Union School District Board, Area 3 Saugus Union School District Measure N To authorize $187 million in bonds to prepare schools for earthquakes and upgrade safety. Snowline Joint Unified School District Measure J To authorize $70.6 million in bonds to improve and repair school facilities. Special election Torrance Unified School District Board, Area E Unexpired term ending Dec. 11, 2026 Special election Victor Valley Community College District Board, Area 3 Whittier City School District Board, Area 1 Whittier City School District Board, Area 2 Whittier City School District Measure W To authorize $99 million of bonds to repair facilities and improve safety. Special election William S. Hart Union High School District Board, Area 2 William S. Hart Union High School District Board, Area 3 William S. Hart Union High School District Board, Area 1 William S. Hart Union High School District Board, Area 4

Judges

Angelenos had five Superior Court judges on their ballots this year.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Superior Court Judge, Office 39 Superior Court Judge, Office 48 Superior Court Judge, Office 97 Superior Court Judge, Office 135 Superior Court Judge, Office 137

Water districts

More than twenty races for water district board members will be decided by voters in Los Angeles. In several Districts where voters could select multiple candidates the two with the most votes win.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Central Basin Municipal Water District Board, Division 1 Central Basin Municipal Water District Board, Division 2 Central Basin Municipal Water District Board, Division 4 Palmdale Water District Board, Division 3 Palmdale Water District Member District, Division 4 San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Board, Division 2 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board, Division 3 - Full Term Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board, Division 3 - Two-Year Term Three Valleys Municipal Water District Board, Division 2 Three Valleys Municipal Water District Board, Division 6 Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Board, Division 2 Water Replenishment District Board, Division 2 Water Replenishment District Directors, Division 5 West Basin Municipal Water District Board, Division 3 West Basin Municipal Water District Board, Division 5

Other races

We are following the board and measure elections in library and healthcare districts. Like water districts, these boards can operate across multiple cities and unincorporated areas of the county.

The authorities that manages the Santa Monica Mountains and Puente Hills Habitat have tax measures on the ballot that, if passed, will provide funding for wildfire protection.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Altadena Library District Board, Area 2 Altadena Library District Board, Area 5 Beach Cities Health District Measure BC To authorize $30 million in bonds to complete the allcove youth mental health center, install conservation systems and create public, outdoor community wellness programs. Special election Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority Measure GG To renew a $38 tax to fund $614,000 a year in improved fire protection, safety and conservation measures, including for wildlife corridors and habitat, in Woodland Hills, Encino and Tarzana. Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority Measure H To renew a $65 tax to raise $1.85 million a year for boosting fire protection, wildlife corridors and other safety and conservation measures in the Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills east of the 405 Freeway. Puente Hills Habitat Preservation Authority Measure PH To adopt an annual tax of 1 cent per building square footage to protect against wildfires.

