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Biden and Xi to meet in San Francisco for talks on trade, Taiwan, other tough issues

Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with President Biden with U.S. and Chinese flags in the background
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Biden shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday in Northern California for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations, in what will be the first engagement between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies in nearly a year, Biden administration officials said.

The White House has said for weeks that it anticipated Biden and Xi would meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, but negotiations went down to the eve of the gathering, which kicks off Saturday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the leaders would discuss the “continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication” and how the they “can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community.”

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China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that Xi would attend the APEC summit from Tuesday to Friday next week at Biden’s invitation and would take part in the U.S.-China summit.

Two senior Biden administration officials, who earlier briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said that the leaders would meet in the San Francisco Bay Area but declined to offer further details because of security concerns. Thousands of protesters are expected to descend on San Francisco during the summit.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met Thursday in San Francisco, the latest in a string of senior-level engagements between the nations in recent months aimed at easing tensions. Yellen and He were to continue talks Friday.

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FILE - United States and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, on July 8, 2023. China said the United States is the "biggest disruptor of regional peace and stability" in the world in a scathing response Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 to a Pentagon report on China's growing military buildup. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)

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The Biden-Xi meeting is not expected to lead to many, if any, major announcements, and differences between the two powers certainly won’t be resolved.

Instead, one official said, Biden is looking toward “managing the competition, preventing the downside risk of conflict and ensuring channels of communication are open.” The officials said they believed it would be Xi’s first visit to San Francisco since he was a young Communist Party leader.

The agenda includes no shortage of difficult issues.

Differences in the already complicated U.S.-Chinese relationship have only sharpened in the last year, with Beijing bristling over new U.S. export controls on advanced technology; Biden ordering the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon after it traversed the continental U.S.; and Chinese anger over a stopover in the U.S. by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this year, among other issues. China claims the island as its territory.

FILE - United States and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, on July 8, 2023. China said the United States is the "biggest disruptor of regional peace and stability" in the world in a scathing response Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 to a Pentagon report on China's growing military buildup. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)

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Biden will also likely press Xi on using China’s influence on North Korea, during heightened anxiety over an increased pace of ballistic missile tests by North Korea as well as Pyongyang providing munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Biden is also expected to let Xi know that he would like China to use its burgeoning sway over Iran to make clear that Tehran or its proxies should not take action that could lead to expansion of the Israel-Hamas war. His administration believes that the Chinese, a big buyer of Iranian oil, have considerable leverage with Iran, which is a major backer of Hamas.

Biden and Xi last met nearly a year ago on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. In the nearly three-hour meeting, Biden objected directly to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other issues. Xi stressed that “the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.”

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Next week’s meeting comes as the White House braces for a potentially bumpy year for Sino-U.S. relations, with Taiwan set to hold a presidential election in January and the U.S. holding its presidential election next November.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Newsom opened a weeklong trip to China with an assurance that his state will always be a partner on climate issues no matter how the U.S. presidential election turns out next year. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

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Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step U.S. leaders say they don’t support. Under the longstanding “one China” policy, the U.S. recognizes Beijing as the government of China and doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but it has maintained that Taipei is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific. Biden intends to reaffirm that the U.S. wants no change in the status quo, one official said.

Disinformation experts testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee have warned that Beijing could aim to target the U.S., sowing discord that might influence election results at the local level, especially in districts with large numbers of Chinese American voters.

The Biden administration has sought to make clear to the Chinese that any actions or interference in the 2024 election “would raise extremely strong concerns from our side,” according to one official.

The officials also noted that Biden is determined to restore military-to-military communications that Beijing largely withdrew from after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August 2022.

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All the while, the number of unsafe or provocative encounters involving the two nations’ ships and aircraft has spiked.

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Last month, the U.S. military released a video of a Chinese fighter jet flying within 10 feet of an American B-52 bomber over the South China Sea, nearly causing
an accident. Earlier that month, the Pentagon released video of some of the more than 180 intercepts of U.S. warplanes by Chinese aircraft that occurred in the last two years, part of a trend U.S. military officials call concerning.

The Pentagon has warned that the lack of military-to-military contacts “raises the risk of an operational incident or miscalculation spiraling into crisis or conflict.”

Administration officials said that Biden would also underscore the U.S. commitment to the Philippines following a recent episode in which Chinese ships blocked and collided with two Filipino vessels off a contested shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and other neighbors of China are resisting Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the sea.

“I want to be very clear,” Biden said in October. “The United States’ defense commitment to the Philippines is iron clad.”

Both sides appeared to be carefully considering security for the meeting, declining to publicize the venue of the much-anticipated talks. Thousands of people protesting climate destruction, corporate practices, the Israel-Hamas war and other issues are expected to descend on San Francisco during the summit.

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San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott said his department expects several protests a day but doesn’t know which ones will materialize where and when. He said the city respects people’s right to mobilize peacefully but will not tolerate property destruction, violence or any other crime.

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