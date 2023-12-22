Advertisement
Politics

Column: Biden’s fellow seniors have advice for the 81-year-old president: Lose the script, project your voice

President Biden gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House
President Biden won a strong vote of confidence from his generational peers at a 55-and-older community. But fellow Democrats also had concerns about his physical appearance and electability.
(Associated Press)
By Mark Z. Barabak
ColumnistFollow
Share
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — 

For those who doubt Joe Biden’s capacity to be president, Herb Klar has a suggestion: Swing by his neighborhood sometime.

“They don’t come to Rossmoor and see all the octagenarians ... and see how lively and bright and competent we all are,” said Klar, 76, a retired clinical social worker, who was sporting a Golden State Warriors hoodie on a crisp afternoon on the east side of San Francisco Bay.

Old age, he said, “is seen as a kind of freakishness.”

Biden is the oldest president in American history, making every day in office a milestone of sorts. He is attempting something never before tried: Winning reelection to a second term that would end when he is 86 years old.

Advertisement

The prospect horrifies Republicans. It also creates no small amount of stomach churn for Biden’s fellow Democrats.

“So many people as they get into their 80s start to lose some of their cognitive ability,” said Lee Herschman, who happens to be 86 and spent her career in the entertainment and recording industries. “That’s just what happens.”

But Herschman and others among Biden’s generational peers — people who understand better than most the challenges of aging — say they see no signs whatsoever the president is hobbled or unfit for office.

REDLANDS, CA - NOVEMBER 30, 2023 - Danny Perez, 81, left, and his wife Martha Perez, 83, play a religious song on saxophone in their home in Redlands on November 30, 2023. The Perez' are members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and practice the lifestyle of seniors who live in the Blue Zone in the nearby town of Loma Linda. The Perez' believe that faith, diet and an active lifestyle has contributed to a longer life. A recent Netflix mini series, "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones," claims Loma Lindan's live longer due to faith, diet, and exercise. Blue zones are regions in the world where people are claimed to live, or to have recently lived, longer than average. The notion is not based on scientific evidence but demographic anecdotes. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: My decision to keep working didn’t just replenish me; it helped save me

After a year on the aging beat, I’m finding strength in those who honor the departed while moving forward and in those who meet disease with courage and grace.

Dec. 16, 2023

“He knows the facts. He knows the players. He has all the data,” said Katha Hartley, 83, who still works as a business consultant. “And if you compare that to the person who may be running against him, who might also be in prison later, there’s not even a comparison.”

Hartley and 14 others ranging in age from 68 to 92 gathered recently at a clubhouse in their woodsy 55-and-older community to discuss Biden, politics and what it’s like to watch folks advancing in their years.

Advertisement

All belong to the Democrats of Rossmoor, which claims 1,000 members, making it the country’s largest Democratic club. Not surprisingly, each of them supports the president’s reelection. (“A no-brainer,” one called out.)

But Biden was not their unanimous pick for the party’s 2020 nomination. Some preferred Elizabeth Warren, others Amy Klobuchar, Michael R. Bloomberg or Bernie Sanders before Biden emerged from the crowded field.

And not all of them agreed with Biden’s decision to seek a second term.

Ten of the 15 said they would have preferred he stand aside in 2024 in favor of someone else; Gavin Newsom, Klobuchar, Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and J.B. Pritzker and Gretchen Whitmer — the governors of Illinois and Michigan, respectively — were all mentioned.

President Joe Biden talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he arrives at Mather Airport

Politics

Column: Newsom for president? No thanks, say Nevada Democrats, who have a big voice in 2024

There is talk of a savior replacing Biden on the 2024 ticket and electrifying his party with a jolt of energy and passion. But Democrats in a key state don’t see Newsom as the one.

Dec. 17, 2023

It’s not anything that Biden has done, or failed to do. Some hailed him as the most successful and consequential president since Franklin D. Roosevelt, citing, among other achievements, passage of a massive infrastructure bill and efforts to boost tech and rebuild the country’s manufacturing base.

“He’s been politically brilliant in terms of domestic issues,” said Rose Holmes, 71, who worked as a physical therapist. “I think he’s been brilliant on the international stage in terms of how he was able to pull NATO back together” and rally nations to support Ukraine.

It’s not even so much doubts about Biden’s cognition or physical stamina. Rather, it’s worry over how others perceive Biden.

In short, his electability.

Steve Lazar is convinced the president’s mind “is solid as a rock.” But the 85-year-old — who had two careers, one as a popcorn distributor, the second as a commercial real estate broker — said that doesn’t always come across.

“Being nimble and being able to project his strength at that age is not going to be easy,” Lazar said.

“This is a media-driven age,” Jack Padley, 79, a retired state worker, put in. “And he’s no Jack Kennedy when it comes to delivering a message.”

About half — seven of the 15 — had concerns over whether Biden would even survive a second term.

“He’s old,” said Mary Taylor, a corporate consultant on diversity and equity issues who, at 68, was the youngster of the group. “Like we all are. Realistically, yes, something could happen.”

“Any of us could fall over at any minute,” another voice chimed in, drawing murmured assent.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who would step in if something happened to Biden, drew a mix of sympathy and consternation.

Not about her ability to take over as president, but rather how — as a Black woman and Asian American — she would be treated if she did.

Would congressional Republicans “push back on her just to prove that she’s not capable?” Hartley wondered. “I think there would be a bias against her from the beginning and it’s just maddening to me.”

“It has nothing to do with her competency,” said Cassie Tzur, 80, a retired social worker. “I think she’s sharp.”

But, she went on, “Despite our feminist efforts in the ‘70s and ‘80s and earlier, we still live in a racist and sexist society and I think she would be creamed. Look what they did to Obama and his wife. I mean, it was terrible how she was treated and I’m afraid the same thing could happen.”

Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, April 15, 2023. - The Court on April 14 temporarily preserved access to mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill, in an 11th-hour ruling preventing lower court restrictions on the drug from coming into force. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

California

Column: The year America burned, literally and figuratively

Columnists Anita Chabria and Mark Z. Barabak look back on the stories that made 2023 memorable — and ahead to events likely to make headlines in 2024.

Dec. 20, 2023

There was no shortage of advice from around the rectangular table, most dealing with how Biden could come across without seeming, well, so old.

Raise and project your voice, he was instructed, so it doesn’t sound so papery. Chuck the cue cards and speak more from the heart, which Biden is obviously more comfortable doing.

Quit jogging to the podium, which, it was agreed, only makes him appear awkward and stiff.

“I know the message they’re trying to give you, but I don’t think he’s such a good messenger,” said Joyce Brock, who used to own two Los Angeles-area clothing stores, in the Valley and near LAX. At 92, she was the senior member of the group.

“They should have someone else like [Arnold] Schwarzenegger saying, ‘He’s in great shape.’ Have someone else talk about it instead of him,” Brock suggested. “He doesn’t look good.”

Appearance aside, it was agreed that age is nothing Biden should be ashamed of. It can actually be a virtue.

It’s not as though he is just entering politics at age 81. “He has a wealth of knowledge that he brings with him,” said Taylor, as heads nodded around the table.

Now Biden just has to convince the rest of the country.

PoliticsWorld & NationCaliforniaElection 2024California Politics
Mark Z. Barabak

Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including a dozen presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. He also reported from the White House and Capitol Hill during the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement