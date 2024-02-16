Will moving to the middle on immigration deliver electoral success to Democrats in 2024?

For a decade, starting with President Obama‘s reelection and accelerating during Donald Trump‘s years in office, Democrats moved to the left on immigration issues, downplaying border enforcement and advocating for the rights of migrants to seek asylum in the U.S.

For a time, the public moved with them. The harsh enforcement measures pushed by Trump, especially the separation of children from their families at the border, generated an intense backlash among voters.

Polls during Trump’s tenure found a steady increase in Americans who favored more immigration and legalization for those who had entered the U.S. without papers.

That’s all changed.

As the number of migrants crossing the southern border has risen to record levels, public support for immigration has gone down, including among Democrats.

Republicans have pummeled President Biden on the issue, and it has divided Democrats.

The Democratic response, from the White House on down, has been to shift toward advocating stronger border enforcement.

In recent weeks, Republican overreach on the issue has given Democrats an opening. The victory Tuesday by Democrat Tom Suozzi in a special congressional election to fill the suburban New York seat formerly held by Republican George Santos served as proof of concept for how to exploit that. Party strategists clearly hope to deploy similar tactics in swing districts across the country this fall, including several in Southern California.