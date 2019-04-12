Family separations a year later: The fallout — and the separations — continue

March 2017

Then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly confirms that officials are considering separating families. A month later, David Lapan, Kelly’s spokesman, says he has been told the policy is off the table.

July 2017

Trump taps Kelly to be his chief of staff. Customs and Border Protection begins a pilot program in its El Paso sector, implementing new policies that ultimately separate 281 families.

December 2017

Congress confirms Kirstjen Nielsen as Homeland Security secretary.

April 2018

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions announces “zero tolerance.” Sessions and others, including CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, write a confidential memo to Nielsen, urging her to detain and prosecute all parents crossing the border with children. The pilot program in El Paso reduces illegal crossings by families by 64%, they say.

May 2018

Nielsen authorizes Homeland Security officials to implement zero tolerance. “If you don’t want your child separated," Sessions says, "then don’t bring them across the border illegally."

June 2018

On June 18, Nielsen, at the White House, denies that the administration has a family separation policy. On June 20, Trump issues an executive order to end the practice. On June 26, a federal judge in San Diego blocks family separation, ordering the administration to reunite families.

April 2019

Trump ousts Nielsen, in part because she says he can't lawfully bring back family separations. He names McAleenan acting secretary and kicks off a purge of top Homeland Security officials.

Source: Los Angeles Times reporting