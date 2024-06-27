Fore! Biden and Trump argue about who’s better at golf during Thursday’s debate

Former President Trump and President Biden sparred over their golf prowess during Thursday night’s debate.

In one of the more bizarre presidential debate moments in recent memory, President Biden and former President Trump sparred over their prowess — on the golf course.

After the octogenarian and septuagenarian were asked about voters’ concerns about their ages during the Thursday night faceoff, Trump raised his skills on the links as proof of his physical strength.

“I’m in very good health. I just won two club championships — not even senior, two regular club championships,” Trump said, referring to his golf game. “To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

Biden mocked Trump for the height and weight he claims to be.

“He’s gonna say he is 6-5 and only 225 pounds,” Biden said. “Look, I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap, which when I was vice president, down to a six. And by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

“That’s the biggest lie, that he’s a six handicap,” Trump said. “I’ve seen his swing. I know your swing.”

A golf handicap is a number that allows players of different skill levels to be weighted against one another. The lower the handicap, the better the golfer.

In its live election fact-checker, Politifact found that the United States Golf Assn. lists Biden as holding a 6.7 handicap from a self-reported 2018 log, and Trump posting a 2.5 handicap, with his latest reporting in 2021. Scores are usually self-reported, Politifact noted.

The two went back and forth for a few more seconds, before Trump said, “Let’s not act like children.”

“You’re a child,” Biden responded.

The pastime is a longtime favorite for occupants of the Oval Office — 16 of the last 19 presidents hit the fairways, according to Golfweek magazine.