Who is DJ Cassidy, the Californian who led that great (and strange) DNC playlist?

DJ Cassidy provided the soundtrack as the roll call of the states was held at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday.

While delegates gleefully cast their ceremonial votes for Vice President Kamala Harris to be their presidential nominee at Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention, a dancing DJ spun a fresh song for each state from the stage.

DJ Cassidy, the Californian sporting an electric blue suit, stole the show.

The 43-year-old Angeleno, whose name is Cassidy Podell, returned to the DNC stage Tuesday 12 years after he became the first disc jockey to perform at the quadrennial convention. He also deejayed the last DNC in 2020, an entirely virtual affair because of the pandemic, where Cassidy performed in his quintessential wide-brimmed hat and colorful suit jacket from home.

In a video posted earlier on Instagram, Cassidy greeted singer Patti LaBelle, who kicked off the evening’s events with a rendition of “You Are My Friend.”

Cassidy has frequently played the celebrity circuit, including deejaying Beyonce and Jay Z’s wedding. He also set the soundtrack for Obama family birthday parties.

Images of Cassidy spinning and dancing on the stage as well as Lil Jon rapping in the aisles of the convention, the party tried to shake up the roll call of votes on Tuesday.

The music selections created a party-like atmosphere among the thousands of delegates gathered in the United Center, and reflected interesting choices. For California, Harris’ home and the final state to cast the votes of its delegates, Cassidy played a mix of hits — “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg; “California Love” by 2Pac and Dr. Dre; and “Alright” and “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar.

Some were natural fits, featuring musicians from their home states. Others struck odd notes because the message of the lyrics didn’t match Democratic values. Some selections struck an inspirational tone about the prospect of electing a woman of color to the nation’s highest office. Others were completely nonsensical.

And some listeners thought it was great.

“I loved that DJ Cassidy played authentic music for every state during the DNC roll call,” Magic Johnson posted on X. “He turned it out tonight!”

