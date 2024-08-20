Love was on the lips of Harris, Biden at Democratic National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Biden after his speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Officially, it’s the Democratic National Convention. But so far it’s also been a lovefest.

And it was captured in a viral moment from the gathering in Chicago on Monday night — an intimate utterance seen, but not heard, by millions tuning in.

After President Biden completed his rousing, late-night speech, Vice President Kamala Harris hugged him and appeared to say, “I love you,” according to several reports. (Some said that she punctuated the statement with “so much.”)

As they embraced, “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston blasted in the United Center. Biden’s speech had also been preceded by another amorous song: Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.”

Advertisement

In a divisive presidential campaign, the tenderness on display Monday felt, at least to some, like a palate cleanser. One X user wrote, “what a truly special moment.” Said another: “I’m not crying, you’re crying.” And teary-eyed emojis abounded.

The evening contrasted with July’s Republican National Convention, where former President Trump warned that the United States faced “a massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease and destruction to communities all across our land,” according to a transcript of his remarks. Trump used “love” 22 times, though not every expression was positive.

Describing conversations with foreign leaders while he was in office, Trump said that they agreed to take back gang members who had crossed into the U.S. via Mexico: “They called back and they said, ‘Sir, it would be our great honor to take MS-13. We love them very much. We love them very much, sir.’”

Advertisement

Biden, in his convention speech, actually used “love” less than Trump. He said it 12 times, according to a transcript of his address. Yet he cloaked himself in love. After an extended opening ovation, the president, who last month decided to not seek reelection, spoke of “love” for family and country. And even before the speech began, he acknowledged the crowd’s ardor with an earnest, “I love you.”

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president,” Biden continued. “I love the job, but I love my country more.”

Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach, center, and members of the California delegation cheer President Biden at the Democratic National Convention on Monday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

During Biden’s speech, convention attendees chanted, “We love Joe.” And they held signs that said “We ❤️ Joe.”

Lovey-dovey, indeed. But a close listen to Wilson’s song — which famously sent the Statue of Liberty strolling in “Ghostbusters 2” — reminds that sunshine comes after darkness.

Perhaps it was fitting, given Biden’s reluctance to bow out of the race earlier this summer, prompting longtime allies, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) to make the case, at great pains, that he should not seek a second term.

As the song says:

“Once, I was downhearted

Disappointment was my closest friend

But then, you came and it soon departed

And you know he never showed his face again.”