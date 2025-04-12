Bernie Sanders surprises Coachella, warns fans against ignoring Trump: ‘Turn away at your own peril’

The most consequential cameo of Coachella so far was an unbilled guest slot from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Fresh off a packed rally at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown L.A. that drew tens of thousands, Sanders (flanked by congressman Maxwell Frost, a Gen Z inheritor of his vision), spoke just ahead of Clairo’s Outdoor Theater set at 8:15 p.m.

“This country faces some very difficult challenges. The future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation,” Sanders said. “You can turn away and ignore what goes on, but if you do, you do it at your own peril.”

Sanders advocated for the young Coachella crowds to not give in to despair at the current Trump administration, and to remember they’re still in the fight for the environment, women’s rights and peace in Gaza.

The crowds heartily booed the first mention of President Trump (“I agree,” Sanders said in response).

Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and Rep. Maxwell Frost at the Coachella music festival on Saturday in Indio. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“He thinks that climate change is a hoax. He is dangerously wrong, and you and I are going to have to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and tell them to stop destroying this planet.”

Recognizing the urgency of the moment for Clairo’s fan base, he reminded them that “in many states politicians [are] trying to take away women’s rights to control their own body,” he continued. “We need you to stand up and fight for women’s rights.”

Then he played his equivalent of his greatest hits — railing against billionaires like Elon Musk.

“We have an economy today that’s working very well for the billionaire class but not for working families. We have a healthcare system that’s broken. Healthcare is a human right.”

Then he brought out Clairo, who Sanders said has “used her prominence to fight for women’s rights and to try and end the terrible and brutal war in Gaza.”

Most fans probably came to Coachella to escape the grimness of politics today. But as always, politics will follow them anyway, and Sanders made it feel hopeful for the faithful.