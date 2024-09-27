Advertisement
Track the money for Prop 5: Contributions for and against housing and infrastructure bonds

By Gabrielle LaMarr LeMeeData and Graphics Journalist 
  • The Times is tracking spending on all statewide ballot measures. This page will be updated weekly.
  • Real estate interests are opposing the measure along with Proposition 33.

Proposition 5 would lower the vote threshold needed to pass local bond measures for affordable housing, transportation, parks and other infrastructure.

Supporters contend that changing the required majority from two-thirds to 55% will make it easier for voters to approve government financing for needed housing and other public projects. Groups opposing the measure argue it will lead to increased government spending and result in higher taxes. Real estate interests are opposing the measure along with rent control measure, Proposition 33. One committee has been formed to oppose both propositions — its fundraising is included in The Times’ tracking of campaign spending for both propositions.

Overall fundraising

Biggest supporters

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California have each contributed $2.5 million in support.

Biggest opposition

The California Business Roundtable has contributed more than $1.5 million in opposition. The Homeownership for Families committee is opposing this measure and Proposition 33. The committee is sponsored by the California Assn. of Realtors which has contributed $22 million in opposition to both housing cost-related propositions.

Times housing affordability reporter Liam Dillon contributed to this report.

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk. She was previously the data editor at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering education across several cities and states. LaMarr LeMee has a master’s degree in information design and data visualization from the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University.

