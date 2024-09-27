Track the money for Prop 5: Contributions for and against housing and infrastructure bonds

- The Times is tracking spending on all statewide ballot measures. This page will be updated weekly.
Proposition 5 would lower the vote threshold needed to pass local bond measures for affordable housing, transportation, parks and other infrastructure.
Supporters contend that changing the required majority from two-thirds to 55% will make it easier for voters to approve government financing for needed housing and other public projects. Groups opposing the measure argue it will lead to increased government spending and result in higher taxes. Real estate interests are opposing the measure along with rent control measure, Proposition 33. One committee has been formed to oppose both propositions — its fundraising is included in The Times’ tracking of campaign spending for both propositions.
Overall fundraising
Cumulative contributions
Biggest supporters
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California have each contributed $2.5 million in support.
Proposition 5 will lower the voter threshold required to pass local affordable housing and transportation bond measures.
Biggest opposition
The California Business Roundtable has contributed more than $1.5 million in opposition. The Homeownership for Families committee is opposing this measure and Proposition 33. The committee is sponsored by the California Assn. of Realtors which has contributed $22 million in opposition to both housing cost-related propositions.
Times housing affordability reporter Liam Dillon contributed to this report.
