Track the money for Prop 5: Contributions for and against housing and infrastructure bonds

Proposition 5 would lower the vote threshold needed to pass local bond measures for affordable housing, transportation, parks and other infrastructure.

Supporters contend that changing the required majority from two-thirds to 55% will make it easier for voters to approve government financing for needed housing and other public projects. Groups opposing the measure argue it will lead to increased government spending and result in higher taxes. Real estate interests are opposing the measure along with rent control measure, Proposition 33. One committee has been formed to oppose both propositions — its fundraising is included in The Times’ tracking of campaign spending for both propositions.

Overall fundraising

Cumulative contributions

Biggest supporters

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California have each contributed $2.5 million in support.

Biggest opposition

The California Business Roundtable has contributed more than $1.5 million in opposition. The Homeownership for Families committee is opposing this measure and Proposition 33. The committee is sponsored by the California Assn. of Realtors which has contributed $22 million in opposition to both housing cost-related propositions.

Times housing affordability reporter Liam Dillon contributed to this report.