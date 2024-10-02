Advertisement
Illegal, family, threat: Words most used in the Vance-Walz debate

photo illustration of JD Vance and Tim Walz over blue and red talk balloons
(Los Angeles Times illustration/ AP photos)
By David Wharton
Staff WriterFollow
  • “Children” and “kids” came up a lot in the debate.
  • Only one candidate repeatedly used “illegal.”
If words truly matter, then Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate was chock full of language aimed at undecided voters.

Time and again, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz employed thinly veiled code to evoke kitchen-table concerns about the economy, immigration and abortion. The running mates of former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris often used similar words in very different ways.

“Family” and “families”

graphic showing JD Vance and Tim Walz with talk-balloons containing "30" for Vance and "12" for Walz

Predictably, these words often popped up in regard to childcare and healthcare. But Vance also tossed them into his responses about immigration and abortion.

“Money,” “price” and “cost”

graphic showing JD Vance and Tim Walz with talk-balloons containing "24" for Vance and "14" for Walz

Three more favorites for Vance, who often returned to them when speaking about economic and energy policies, housing and, as always, immigration. Walz used them to highlight affordable child care and negotiated prices on some prescription drugs.

“Children” and “kids”

graphic showing JD Vance and Tim Walz with talk-balloons containing "15" for Vance and "19" for Walz

Vance mentioned kids primarily in regards to his own family and gun violence. For Walz, they fit into an array of issues that also included abortion, the economy and election denial.

“Illegal” and “illegally”

graphic showing JD Vance and Tim Walz with talk-balloons containing "18" for Vance and "0" for Walz

For Vance, these fit into talk of immigration, the economy, housing and guns. The words never crossed Walz’s lips.

“Woman” and “women”

graphic showing JD Vance and Tim Walz with talk-balloons containing "7" for Vance and "11" for Walz

No surprise that abortion triggered these words — four times for Vance, nine for Walz.

“Election,” “threat” and “democracy”

graphic showing JD Vance and Tim Walz with talk-balloons containing "20" for Vance and "18" for Walz

Walz hammered away on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and election denial. Vance struggled to respond, but turned “threat” around to accuse Harris of attempting to censor free speech on social media.

Taylor Swift’s name was uttered only once, by Walz. There was no mention of cats, cat ladies or couches.

David Wharton

David Wharton has filled an array of roles – covering the courts, entertainment, sports and the second Persian Gulf War – since starting as a Los Angeles Times intern in 1982. His work has been honored by organizations such as the Society for Features Journalism and Associated Press Sports Editors and has been anthologized in “Best American Sports Writing.” He has also been nominated for an Emmy and has written two books, including “Conquest,” an inside look at USC football during the Pete Carroll era.

