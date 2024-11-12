Florida’s Sen. Rubio seen as Trump’s pick for State Department

Marco Rubio, the combative and hawkish Republican senator from Florida, is expected to be President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of State, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, was once a challenger to and critic of Trump, but has become a staunch defender and campaign surrogate. He was considered as Trump’s running mate, a post that eventually went to Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Neither Trump nor Rubio camps commented on the reports. An announcement was expected later Tuesday as Trump quickly pieces together a government.

Rubio is a hardliner on issues involving the leftist governments of Cuba and Venezuela, and also on Iran.

He’s also a veteran lawmaker with legislative skills that could prove useful to Trump. And with many friends and allies on Capitol Hill, his Senate confirmation should come easily.

Rubio would become the first Latino secretary of State and likely highest ranking Latino in the Trump administration.