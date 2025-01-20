Trump set to make history as he’s sworn in as the nation’s 47th president

Workers build a stage Friday in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 47th president.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in at 9 a.m. PST Monday as the 47th president of the United States among a small group of dignitaries and guests inside the Capitol, in an unusual twist to the traditional inauguration.

The ceremony was moved into the Capitol rotunda because of subfreezing temperatures forecast for Washington, making Trump one of the few presidents to take the oath of office indoors.

“I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump said Friday in a Truth Social post. “Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.”

Advertisement

Trump’s second inauguration is historic in several ways. He becomes only the second president to win nonconsecutive terms: the other, Grover Cleveland, won elections in 1884 and 1992. He also will become the only president who was impeached twice and is a convicted felon.

The rotunda was among the areas of the Capitol complex ransacked four years ago by Trump supporters seeking to disrupt certification of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

Inauguration Day will begin for Trump with a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, site of a famous photo opportunity in 2020, where Trump held up a Bible after clearing Black Lives Matter protesters from the nearby park. After church, Trump is scheduled to join his wife, Melania Trump, for tea at the White House with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Advertisement

For the more intimate swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, Trump is expected to be joined by a cadre of his closest advisors and allies, including several tech executives who have donated handsomely to his campaign.

Most of the people who flocked to the nation’s capital to witness the event in person have been relegated to the Capital One Arena, a sports venue nearby, for a livestream of the official ceremony. Trump said in his Truth Social post that he plans to join the crowd at the arena for the presidential parade. He also hosted a campaign-style rally there Sunday afternoon, to a smaller audience. Trump is expected to finish the day with a dizzying schedule of three inauguration balls.

Trump takes office amid a high point for the Republican Party, which won control of the House and Senate in November’s election. Already, congressional leaders have begun implementing Trump’s policy priorities. Immediately following the inauguration, the Senate is scheduled to take up consideration of the Laken Riley Act, the first of many border security bills expected to come under the Republican-led Congress.

Advertisement

The Senate has been busy the past week with confirmation hearings for Trump’s Cabinet picks. The widely televised hearings have given Democrats a chance to sharply question his nominees, foreshadowing a combative four years.

As in his first campaign, Trump’s run for office in 2024 hinged on his promise to crack down on illegal immigration at the border and corruption in Washington. Trump is expected to begin his first hours in office by signing a slew of executive orders, including many aimed at tightening rules on immigration and possibly initiating a mass deportation.

California’s leaders have already begun preparing a counteroffensive to Trump’s policy aims. Gov. Gavin Newsom convened a special legislative session for the state’s leaders to prepare for Trump’s presidency, and Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said his office was readying lawsuits to challenge any of Trump’s policy measures they considered unlawful or unconstitutional.