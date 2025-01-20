Live inauguration updates: Trump to take oath of office after historic re-election

Trump set to make history as he’s sworn in as the nation’s 47th president

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in at 9 a.m. PST Monday as the 47th president of the United States among a small group of dignitaries and guests inside the Capitol, in an unusual twist to the traditional inauguration.

The ceremony was moved into the Capitol rotunda because of subfreezing temperatures forecast for Washington, making Trump one of the few presidents to take the oath of office indoors.