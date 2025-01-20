Live inauguration updates: Trump to take oath of office after historic re-election

- Share via
Trump set to make history as he’s sworn in as the nation’s 47th president
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in at 9 a.m. PST Monday as the 47th president of the United States among a small group of dignitaries and guests inside the Capitol, in an unusual twist to the traditional inauguration.
The ceremony was moved into the Capitol rotunda because of subfreezing temperatures forecast for Washington, making Trump one of the few presidents to take the oath of office indoors.
Biden got an Oval Office letter from Trump. He might leave one in the desk himself
WASHINGTON — Ronald Reagan probably didn’t realize he was starting a tradition when he wrote a note congratulating his successor and left it in the Oval Office desk drawer after two terms as president.
He did that for George H.W. Bush, his successor and vice president of eight years. Bush did the same for Bill Clinton, who left a note for Bush’s son George W. The younger Bush left behind written words for Barack Obama, who later put pen to paper for Donald Trump.
Trump made many ‘Day 1’ promises. Will he make good on them?
From the start of his campaign to retake the White House, President-elect Donald Trump promised to go big on his first day back in power.
In a series of early videos outlining his plans and in stump speeches across the country, Trump said he would use executive orders on “Day 1” to bypass the normal legislative process and secure major changes to U.S. policy with the simple stroke of his pen.
Trump’s first inaugural speech was ‘American carnage.’ He says this time will be different
WASHINGTON — For 236 years, ever since George Washington, a newly elected president’s inaugural address has traditionally served several purposes.
One is simply to mark the beginning of a new administration in celebration and hope — and an occasional dose of eloquence.