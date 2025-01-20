Advertisement
Live Trump inauguration

Live inauguration updates: Trump to take oath of office after historic re-election

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in Monday morning among a small group of dignitaries and guests inside the Capitol.

By Los Angeles Times staff
President-elect Donald Trump waves as he walks with his wife Melania.
President-elect Donald Trump waves as he walks with his wife Melania after a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington.
(Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
Pinned

Trump set to make history as he’s sworn in as the nation’s 47th president

Staff prepare ahead of the inauguration ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.
(Chip Somodevilla / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
By Faith E. Pinho

WASHINGTON —  President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in at 9 a.m. PST Monday as the 47th president of the United States among a small group of dignitaries and guests inside the Capitol, in an unusual twist to the traditional inauguration.

The ceremony was moved into the Capitol rotunda because of subfreezing temperatures forecast for Washington, making Trump one of the few presidents to take the oath of office indoors.

Read the full story

Biden got an Oval Office letter from Trump. He might leave one in the desk himself

President Biden speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office in 2021.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Darlene Superville

WASHINGTON —  Ronald Reagan probably didn’t realize he was starting a tradition when he wrote a note congratulating his successor and left it in the Oval Office desk drawer after two terms as president.

He did that for George H.W. Bush, his successor and vice president of eight years. Bush did the same for Bill Clinton, who left a note for Bush’s son George W. The younger Bush left behind written words for Barack Obama, who later put pen to paper for Donald Trump.

Read the full story

Trump made many ‘Day 1’ promises. Will he make good on them?

The U.S. Capitol exterior is adorned with U.S. flags
A rehearsal for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is held Jan. 12 on the West Front of U.S. Capitol.
(Jon Elswick / Associated Press)
By Kevin Rector

From the start of his campaign to retake the White House, President-elect Donald Trump promised to go big on his first day back in power.

In a series of early videos outlining his plans and in stump speeches across the country, Trump said he would use executive orders on “Day 1” to bypass the normal legislative process and secure major changes to U.S. policy with the simple stroke of his pen.

Read the full story
Advertisement

Trump’s first inaugural speech was ‘American carnage.’ He says this time will be different

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone in front of blue and burgundy stairs.
In his first inaugural address, after painting the United States as a crime-ridden hellscape, Donald Trump said, “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Doyle McManus

WASHINGTON —  For 236 years, ever since George Washington, a newly elected president’s inaugural address has traditionally served several purposes.

One is simply to mark the beginning of a new administration in celebration and hope — and an occasional dose of eloquence.

Read the full story
Advertisement