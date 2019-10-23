This week: Tap into the nation’s reactions as they happen

Tune in here for the Iowa caucus on Monday, Feb. 3, and the State of the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 4. This will be your place to hear from real people about the candidates. Follow along in real time as we track voter sentiment for the first two milestones to the presidential election. (Photo: Storm Lake, Iowa, on Jan. 26. John Locher / Associated Press)