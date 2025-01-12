Gov. Gavin Newsom greets Mexican firefighters, pushes back on Trump’s response to L.A. fires
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday greeted firefighters arriving from Mexico to help battle blazes around Los Angeles. Newsom also said President-elect Donald Trump has not responded to the governor’s invitation to visit California and collaborate.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Julia Wick is a political reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She and her colleagues won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics. She was also part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Before joining the Times, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist.