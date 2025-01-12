Gov. Gavin Newsom greets Mexican firefighters, pushes back on Trump’s response to L.A. fires

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday greeted firefighters arriving from Mexico to help battle blazes around Los Angeles. Newsom also said President-elect Donald Trump has not responded to the governor’s invitation to visit California and collaborate.