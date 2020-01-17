Last March, the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus outbreak had reached pandemic proportions, and the lockdowns that would define life in Southern California and beyond began. The Times recounts how COVID-19 changed our lives.
Southern California is used to bouncing back from earthquakes, wildfires and other disasters, but COVID-19 tested it as never before.
Did all these events really happen in just 12 months? This timeline recounts the ordeal we’ve been through.
Just 13 months ago, the disease didn’t even have a name, and now it dominates our lives. We look at what COVID-19 has wrought a year after California went into shutdown.
McNamara: We can finally see the end of the pandemic; we just need to not implode before we get there
There is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel: dropping infection rates, vaccines, a $1.9-billion relief package. But how do we face all we’ve lost?
Op-Ed: A year ago, we asked you to share tales from the pandemic. Here’s what some of you told us
As our series of Dispatches from the Pandemic marks a year, we feature excerpts and updates from those who reached out during a year of COVID-19.
How it began
Entertainment
Theaters hit the one-year anniversary of shutdown. How are artists keeping afloat?
Daniel Fish, Culture Clash, Dael Orlandersmith, Richard Maxwell, Annie Dorsen and Lars Jan reveal much loss — but also see a way forward.
Violinist Melissa Tong landed her dream job playing a Broadway musical when the pandemic became the ultimate showstopper. She’s one of 11 classical musicians from both coasts sharing their stories of struggle, survival and hope.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra musicians Tereza Stanislav and Robert Brophy turned their garage into a recording studio to stay afloat during the pandemic. They’re among 11 classical musicians from both coasts who shared their stories of struggle, survival and hope.
She performed with Lizzo and Titus Burgess and got hired for a Broadway musical, but then came COVID-19. Kyra Sims joins classical musicians from both coasts sharing their stories of struggle, survival and hope from a lost year.
There are tough choices facing cash-strapped musicians. An L.A. gig artist explains
Corinne Olsen, a gig artist who’s part of L.A.'s so-called Freeway Philharmonic, talks about the tough choices facing cash-strapped musicians. She’s one of 11 voices from both coasts sharing stories of struggle, survival and hope.
Classical guitarist and UCLA teaching fellow Giovanni Piacentini saw his tour of China scuttled by COVID-19. How he rebounded is part of our package of stories centered on musicians from both coasts sharing stories of pandemic struggle, survival and hope.
Alexander Blake is leading a movement for anti-racism in choral music. Here’s how
He stopped eating and lost 25 pounds in the stress of the pandemic, but Alexander Blake says he’s also seen important positive change. He’s one of 11 musicians from both coasts sharing their stories of struggle, survival and hope.
‘Why have I only ever played music by white guys?’ An L.A. pianist’s fight against systemic bias
Pianist Sharon Su found it hard to keep up her musical practice without the promise of live performances. She realized she wasn’t alone.
Mozart for Munchkins concerts revive a sense of purpose. Just ask this French horn player
French horn player Peter DelGrosso kept the kids -- and himself -- entertained with Mozart for Munchkins during the pandemic. He’s one of 11 classical musicians from both coasts who share their stories of struggle, survival and hope.
Meet the L.A. Phil musicians who started a music series on their Pasadena porch
Jonathan and Cathy Karoly started a chamber music series on their Pasadena porch after the pandemic shuttered Disney Hall. They’re among 11 classical musicians from both coasts who share stories of struggle, survival and hope.
Sports
The shutdown of the NBA because of the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to adapt innovative ways to conduct business. A look at some of those changes.
High school sports have resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown. Here is how it touched aspects of athletes’ lives, from school to training to recruiting.
A year of tweets illustrates how the COVID-19 pandemic affected high school sports
Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for high school sports with a year of tweets.
More coverage
Photos look back at 2020’s wild ride in the Golden State.