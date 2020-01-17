Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement

Pandemic: One year in

Last March, the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus outbreak had reached pandemic proportions, and the lockdowns that would define life in Southern California and beyond began. The Times recounts how COVID-19 changed our lives.

California

Column One: The unique trauma of living in Los Angeles during the pandemic

Los Angeles, CA, August 4, 2020 - Felipe Juarez, a victim of Covid-19, is memorialized at Continental's first outdoor service in compliance of a State and City mandates preventing indoor gatherings. In the throes of the Covid-19 epidemic Continental Funeral Home struggles to keep up with the demands of rising death rates in a community suffering with health and finances. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column One: The unique trauma of living in Los Angeles during the pandemic

Southern California is used to bouncing back from earthquakes, wildfires and other disasters, but COVID-19 tested it as never before.

More Coverage

The pandemic year: March 2020 to March 2021
McNamara: We can finally see the end of the pandemic. We just need to not implode before we get there

California

The pandemic year: March 2020 to March 2021

Employees deliver a body at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company is equipped to handle 40-60 cases at a time. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was taking care of 185 Thursday morning. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

California

The pandemic year: March 2020 to March 2021

Did all these events really happen in just 12 months? This timeline recounts the ordeal we’ve been through.

Opinion

Editorial: A year of COVID-19 has left immeasurable holes in American life

A sign at Newport Harbor High School states all Newport Mesa Unified School District schools are closed, on Friday, July 17,2020.

Opinion

Editorial: A year of COVID-19 has left immeasurable holes in American life

Just 13 months ago, the disease didn’t even have a name, and now it dominates our lives. We look at what COVID-19 has wrought a year after California went into shutdown.

Entertainment & Arts

McNamara: We can finally see the end of the pandemic; we just need to not implode before we get there

PACOIMA, CA - MARCH 04, 2021: Ponciano Sanchez, 57, of Pacoima, gives the thumbs up as he receives a vaccine shot from registered nurse Celeste Montoya at a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up site located at Valley Crossroads Seventh Day Adventist Church in Pacoima. Vaccination pop-up sites are being offered to residents of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez's district in the Northeast San Fernando Valley over the next three weeks. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

McNamara: We can finally see the end of the pandemic; we just need to not implode before we get there

There is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel: dropping infection rates, vaccines, a $1.9-billion relief package. But how do we face all we’ve lost?

Opinion

Op-Ed: A year ago, we asked you to share tales from the pandemic. Here’s what some of you told us

illustration of three screens: a restaurant server, a hand assembling a puzzle, and a nursing home with cars parked outside

Opinion

Op-Ed: A year ago, we asked you to share tales from the pandemic. Here’s what some of you told us

As our series of Dispatches from the Pandemic marks a year, we feature excerpts and updates from those who reached out during a year of COVID-19.

How it began

Entertainment

Entertainment & Arts

Theaters hit the one-year anniversary of shutdown. How are artists keeping afloat?

Lars Jan, Richard Maxwell, Culture Clash, Daniel Fish, Annie Dorsen, and Dael Orlandersmith.

Entertainment & Arts

Theaters hit the one-year anniversary of shutdown. How are artists keeping afloat?

Daniel Fish, Culture Clash, Dael Orlandersmith, Richard Maxwell, Annie Dorsen and Lars Jan reveal much loss — but also see a way forward.

Entertainment & Arts

How Broadway’s delayed reopening affects classical musicians like her

Violinist Melissa Tong recording music for American Opera Project from home.
Entertainment & Arts

How Broadway’s delayed reopening affects classical musicians like her

Violinist Melissa Tong landed her dream job playing a Broadway musical when the pandemic became the ultimate showstopper. She’s one of 11 classical musicians from both coasts sharing their stories of struggle, survival and hope.

Entertainment & Arts

Listen closely to ‘Tenet.’ You’ll hear their garage music

SOUTH PASADENA, CA - MARCH 1, 2021: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra members Tereza Stanislav and Rob Brophy under their backyard pergola during the pandemic on March 1, 2021 in South Pasadena, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Listen closely to ‘Tenet.’ You’ll hear their garage music

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra musicians Tereza Stanislav and Robert Brophy turned their garage into a recording studio to stay afloat during the pandemic. They’re among 11 classical musicians from both coasts who shared their stories of struggle, survival and hope.

Entertainment & Arts

She was hired to play at the Grammys with Lizzo. Then everything changed

Kyra Sims and her French horn, Otto.

Entertainment & Arts

She was hired to play at the Grammys with Lizzo. Then everything changed

She performed with Lizzo and Titus Burgess and got hired for a Broadway musical, but then came COVID-19. Kyra Sims joins classical musicians from both coasts sharing their stories of struggle, survival and hope from a lost year.

Entertainment & Arts

There are tough choices facing cash-strapped musicians. An L.A. gig artist explains

Viola player, Corinne Olsen, lost work due to health and safety concerns during the pandemic

Entertainment & Arts

There are tough choices facing cash-strapped musicians. An L.A. gig artist explains

Corinne Olsen, a gig artist who’s part of L.A.'s so-called Freeway Philharmonic, talks about the tough choices facing cash-strapped musicians. She’s one of 11 voices from both coasts sharing stories of struggle, survival and hope.

Entertainment & Arts

For this L.A. guitarist, pandemic isolation deepens the music

WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 4, 2021: Classical guitarist Giovanni Piacentini is a music professor at UCLA and had to stop touring during the pandemic on March 4, 2021 in Westwood, California. He has a new class classical music album releasing soon.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

For this L.A. guitarist, pandemic isolation deepens the music

Classical guitarist and UCLA teaching fellow Giovanni Piacentini saw his tour of China scuttled by COVID-19. How he rebounded is part of our package of stories centered on musicians from both coasts sharing stories of pandemic struggle, survival and hope.

Entertainment & Arts

Alexander Blake is leading a movement for anti-racism in choral music. Here’s how

Choral singer Alexander Blake poses for a portrait in Los Feliz.

Entertainment & Arts

Alexander Blake is leading a movement for anti-racism in choral music. Here’s how

He stopped eating and lost 25 pounds in the stress of the pandemic, but Alexander Blake says he’s also seen important positive change. He’s one of 11 musicians from both coasts sharing their stories of struggle, survival and hope.

Entertainment & Arts

‘Why have I only ever played music by white guys?’ An L.A. pianist’s fight against systemic bias

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 4, 2021: Pianist Sharon Su with some of her favorite sheet music enjoys the sunset at the beach on March 4, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The pandemic has presented extraordinary challenges for classical musicians.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

‘Why have I only ever played music by white guys?’ An L.A. pianist’s fight against systemic bias

Pianist Sharon Su found it hard to keep up her musical practice without the promise of live performances. She realized she wasn’t alone.

Entertainment & Arts

Mozart for Munchkins concerts revive a sense of purpose. Just ask this French horn player

French horn plater, Peter DelGrosso, right, performs with Mozart for Munchkins in New York City.

Entertainment & Arts

Mozart for Munchkins concerts revive a sense of purpose. Just ask this French horn player

French horn player Peter DelGrosso kept the kids -- and himself -- entertained with Mozart for Munchkins during the pandemic. He’s one of 11 classical musicians from both coasts who share their stories of struggle, survival and hope.

Entertainment & Arts

Meet the L.A. Phil musicians who started a music series on their Pasadena porch

PASADENA, CA - MARCH 05, 2021: Husband and wife Los Angeles Philharmonic players Jonathan and Cathy Karoly are photographed with their instruments, cello and flute, at their home in Pasadena. They shared their stories of struggle, survival, and hope during a year that presented extraordinary challenges and unexpected opportunities for the art form. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Meet the L.A. Phil musicians who started a music series on their Pasadena porch

Jonathan and Cathy Karoly started a chamber music series on their Pasadena porch after the pandemic shuttered Disney Hall. They’re among 11 classical musicians from both coasts who share stories of struggle, survival and hope.
Advertisement

Sports

Sports

How the NBA adapted to change during the COVID-19 pandemic

LeBron James makes his way down court under the watchful eyes of Lakers fans via digital videoboard.

Sports

How the NBA adapted to change during the COVID-19 pandemic

The shutdown of the NBA because of the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to adapt innovative ways to conduct business. A look at some of those changes.

High School Sports

Lost Year: How high school athletes coped during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Francis head coach Todd Wolfson holds the runner up plaque after the CIF SS Div. 2AA Basketball Finals vs. Santa Clarita Christian, at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa on Saturday, Feb.29, 2020. SFHS came up short 61-39.
High School Sports

Lost Year: How high school athletes coped during COVID-19 pandemic

High school sports have resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown. Here is how it touched aspects of athletes’ lives, from school to training to recruiting.

High School Sports

A year of tweets illustrates how the COVID-19 pandemic affected high school sports

A tweet from Eric Sondheimer on March 13, 2020.
High School Sports

A year of tweets illustrates how the COVID-19 pandemic affected high school sports

Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for high school sports with a year of tweets.

More coverage

California

These photos reveal California’s harrowing 2020, month by month

California

These photos reveal California’s harrowing 2020, month by month

Photos look back at 2020’s wild ride in the Golden State.

California coronavirus obituaries: Lives lost to COVID-19

California coronavirus obituaries: Lives lost to COVID-19

Advertisement