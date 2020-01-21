Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Science

Chinese coronavirus outbreak has reached the U.S., CDC says

China Outbreak
China reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in Beijing, where travelers wore face masks. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays.
(Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press)
By Emily BaumgaertnerStaff Writer 
Jan. 21, 2020
11:10 AM
Share

An individual in Washington state has been sickened by the new coronavirus spreading through Asia, marking the first confirmed case in the United States, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

The patient, who recently traveled to the outbreak’s epicenter, was hospitalized last week with pneumonia-like symptoms. Test results for the virus returned positive over the weekend.

Chinese officials have detected at least 198 cases in Wuhan, as well as 20 in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province. They also confirmed cases in South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Taiwan’s disease surveillance officials said Tuesday that one traveler to Wuhan has returned sickened with the virus. Six people have died.

Chinese health officials previously said that most patients infected with the virus in Wuhan were exposed to live animals in a large seafood market, which suggested that the virus jumped from another host species into humans.

Advertisement

But late Monday evening, Zhong Nanshan, a government scientist, announced on Chinese state television that the virus can spread between humans. Public health officials have expressed concern that the virus could spread more widely as travel picks up for the Lunar New Year.

Science
Newsletter
Get our weekly Health and Science newsletter
Emily Baumgaertner
Follow Us
Emily Baumgaertner is a medical reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations and features. She joined the newsroom in 2019 from the New York Times and has a graduate degree in public health.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement