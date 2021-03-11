The pandemic year: March 2020 to March 2021

Feb. 2: Los Angeles becomes the largest city in the nation to back a proposal requiring grocery stores to temporarily pay workers an extra $5 an hour. Backers of “hero pay” say grocery workers have put their health at risk to serve customers as COVID-19 has spread.

Feb. 2: Newsom’s job approval rating among California voters plummets, driven largely by dissatisfaction over the state’s response to the pandemic and adding fuel to a Republican-led recall campaign, according to a new poll.

Feb. 4: The numbers of new infections and hospitalizations are nosediving in Los Angeles County, welcome news following a catastrophic winter wave. But L.A.’s death toll is now above 17,300.

Ana Rojas Zuniga breaks down after her father died Feb. 6 at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Willowbrook. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 8: Black, Latino and Native American seniors in Los Angeles County are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at a lower rate than white, Asian American and Pacific Islander seniors, according to new data. The findings raise new concerns about inequity in the vaccine rollout for those 65 and older.

Feb. 11: Los Angeles vaccination sites that were slated to close Feb. 12 due to supply shortages run out of doses sooner than expected and turn people away.

Feb. 12: California officials announce that people ages 16 to 64 who are disabled or at high risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination beginning in March.

Two girls hold signs calling for schools to reopen during a Feb. 15 car rally in Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Feb. 15: Los Angeles County elementary school campuses are cleared to fully reopen for the first time in nearly a year because of dropping coronavirus rates. The milestone will not result in an immediate reopening of campuses in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Feb. 16: Two more COVID-19 vaccination super-sites are opening in California, further expanding the state’s capacity to dole out doses even as supplies remain frustratingly limited.

Feb. 17: Coronavirus infections have plummeted to pre-Thanksgiving levels in California, bringing renewed optimism that a wider reopening of the still-shackled economy may be around the corner.

Feb. 17: Newsom and legislative leaders announce that they have agreed to provide low-income Californians a $600 state stimulus payment, part of a $9.6-billion economic recovery package that also includes $2.1 billion in grants for small businesses.

Feb. 19: Newsom announces that state officials will set aside 10% of California’s weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses for educators starting in March in an effort to speed up school reopenings.

Anthony Angulo, 71, center, waits his turn at a mobile vaccination site launched by Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price Jr. at South Park Recreation Center. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 21: Newsom acknowledges that state and local health officials have stumbled in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine equitably among Latino and Black communities in California.

Feb. 22: U.S. deaths top 500,000. The number is greater than the combined U.S. battlefield deaths in both world wars and Vietnam.

Feb. 23: Los Angeles County surpasses 20,000 deaths even as daily case counts are tumbling.

A shopper passes a group holding signs supporting Food 4 Less workers at the store on South Street in North Long Beach on Feb. 3. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Feb. 24: Los Angeles becomes the latest municipality to support so-called hero pay for grocery store workers. The City Council votes 14 to 1 to require larger grocery stores and drugstores to boost the pay of their workers by $5 an hour for the next 120 days.

Feb. 24: Even as the state continues to see big declines in COVID-19 after a holiday surge, new research strongly suggests that the coronavirus strain now dominant in California not only spreads more readily than its predecessors but also has the ability to evade antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccines or prior infection. It’s also associated with more severe illness and death.

Pacoima middle school teacher Abigail Abbott, 65, gets her COVID-19 vaccination from nurse practitioner Jiyoun Cho. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 25: California officials offer details on the new vaccination effort for K-12 employees, with the priority being teachers and employees already working on-site at schools and those who serve students in disadvantaged communities.

Feb. 28: Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be shipped and will be delivered to states starting March 2. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announces that the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately.