Lifers: How the people who serve you survived the last year

Portrait of longtime server Dante De La Rosa at Las Brisas restaurant in Laguna Beach. He refers to the restaurant as his second home. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

“I got into the hospitality business because I failed high school,” Dante De La Rosa said. The longtime Las Brisas server was seated at a table in the dining room of his restaurant on a recent afternoon. His salt-and-pepper hair was slicked back and a lighting-bolt-shaped earring caught the sunlight in his left ear.

Growing up in Acapulco, De La Rosa wanted to be a famous singer (his windswept locks rivaled Farrah Fawcett’s). But when he flunked out of school, his parents sent him to work at Carlos ’N Charlie’s, a friend’s restaurant in Acapulco de Juárez.

“I hated it,” he said. “My friends were all going to surf the beach and I had to go to work.”

De La Rosa was part of the maintenance crew and spent his days cleaning bathrooms. But he’d spent enough time in the restaurant to understand that some of the rituals were compelling. The disco music started at 5 p.m., and, every night, guests danced and drank into the early morning hours. He started to look at the restaurant world as a party he wanted to be a part of.

He flirted with fame when his band won a competition in the ’80s. But that career never took off, and De La Rosa ended up working as a server at Beto Safari, a tourist-heavy restaurant in Acapulco with a real lion cub at the door. He moved to the United States in 1988 and held a series of service jobs at restaurants owned by the group that runs the El Torito chain. In between shifts, he attended an adult high school.

“I graduated at the age of 29 with a 3.5 GPA in another language in another country,” he said. He continued to work in the hospitality industry.

In 1992, he landed a job as a bartender at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach. After eight months, in search of better tips and shifts, he became a server. Nearly 30 years later, De La Rosa still walks the dining room, excited to meet each new table of customers.

“I say, ‘Welcome, my name is Dante.’ I read my table. I suggest cocktails. I tell them about the Dante [a pomegranate margarita],” he said. He beams as he recounts his experiences waiting on Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Jamie Foxx and Andre Agassi.

On March 16 of last year, restaurants in California closed their dining rooms at midnight, and De La Rosa was furloughed the following day. He woke up at 5:30 a.m., but instead of heading into the restaurant to prepare for service, he filed for unemployment. In the following weeks, he sat on the couch, watched Netflix and wondered when he might return to the restaurant he called his “second home.” The unemployment checks were slow to arrive, his rent was due, and De La Rosa isn’t the type of person to sit still for too long. He soon got a job stocking shelves at a Stater Bros. market.

His glasses were constantly fogging up because of his mask, and it was hard to read the product numbers, but De La Rosa leaned into the job.

“I was making more money not working than working at Stater Bros., but it felt good to be productive again,” he said. “It was frustrating with people asking me where to find things, because I had no idea. But I told them we [would] find it together and made sure that, like in the restaurant, the customer always felt like I took care of them.”

In May, Las Brisas hired De La Rosa back as part of the takeout team. He manned the front desk, answered the phone, took orders and greeted guests at the door.

“Ninety percent of the customers were kind,” he said. But not all of them. “You go to the DMV and wait, you go to the airport and wait, but for some reason, you go to a restaurant and all of the sudden it’s, ‘That’s my table!’”

Nonetheless, when outdoor dining reopened at the end of May, De La Rosa served the first table.

“There was,” he said, “this sense of relief and freedom.”

De La Rosa was able to keep his job on the takeout team when dining was shut down again in November and didn’t return to Stater Bros. At the end of January, he returned to waiting tables.

“I spent so many hours here, and I [got] to meet so many good friends,” he said. “It feels so good to be back.”