Science

New guidelines advise more women to consider testing for breast cancer gene risk

BRCA genes
A technician at Myriad Genetics loads samples from patients being screened for DNA mutations that can increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. An expert panel says more women may need the genetic test.
(Douglas C. Pizac / Associated Press)
By Lauran Neergaard
Aug. 20, 2019
8:28 AM
New health guidelines say more women may benefit from gene testing for hereditary breast or ovarian cancer, especially if they already survived cancer once.

Mutations in genes called BRCA1 and BRCA2 aren’t common, but when they’re passed through families they greatly increase the chances of breast, ovarian and certain other cancers. Some specialists say too few women who could benefit from BRCA testing are getting it.

Guidelines have long urged doctors to ask women about relatives with BRCA-related cancers, and refer those who might need a gene test to a genetic counselor to help them decide.

Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said more women should be screened. That list includes survivors of breast cancer or other BRCA-related cancers. It also includes women whose ancestry makes them more likely to inherit higher-risk BRCA mutations, such as Ashkenazi Jews.

Neergaard writes for the Associated Press.

Lauran Neergaard
