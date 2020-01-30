Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Science

Coronavirus outbreak is now an international ‘public health emergency,’ WHO declares

Medical staff in Ethiopia prepare to screen travelers for the coronavirus
Staffers from the Ethiopian Ministry of Health prepare to screen air travelers in Addis Ababa for signs of coronavirus infection. The virus has spread from China to more than 15 countries, with about 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and, most recently, the Middle East.
(Michael Tewelde/AFP via Getty Images)
By Melissa HealyStaff Writer 
Jan. 30, 2020
11:49 AM
The World Health Organization has decided that the coronavirus outbreak that began in China is now a public health emergency of international concern.

The committee last week had advised the U.N. health agency it was too early to make that pronouncement.

There have been more than 6,000 cases confirmed worldwide, mostly in China, and 132 deaths from the illness in China, according to the World Health Organization.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government evacuated 195 Americans from Wuhan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also advised Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Symptoms of the virus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It’s believed symptoms appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure. The CDC has said it’s still unclear how easily the virus spreads from person-to-person.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Melissa Healy
Melissa Healy is a health and science reporter with the Los Angeles Times writing from the Washington, D.C., area. She covers prescription drugs, obesity, nutrition and exercise, and neuroscience, mental health and human behavior. She’s been at The Times for more than 30 years, and has covered national security, environment, domestic social policy, Congress and the White House. As a baby boomer, she keenly follows trends in midlife weight gain, memory loss and the health benefits of red wine.
