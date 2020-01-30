Coronavirus outbreak is now an international ‘public health emergency,’ WHO declares

The World Health Organization has decided that the coronavirus outbreak that began in China is now a public health emergency of international concern.

The committee last week had advised the U.N. health agency it was too early to make that pronouncement.

There have been more than 6,000 cases confirmed worldwide, mostly in China, and 132 deaths from the illness in China, according to the World Health Organization.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government evacuated 195 Americans from Wuhan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also advised Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Symptoms of the virus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It’s believed symptoms appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure. The CDC has said it’s still unclear how easily the virus spreads from person-to-person.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.