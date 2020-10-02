Tracing the path of COVID-19 to — and from — President Trump

When President Trump announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House quickly became ground zero for the most high-profile contact-tracing effort of the pandemic.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump were tested after learning that Hope Hicks, an advisor in Trump’s inner circle, had contracted the virus. Officials have not yet explained how Hicks may have become infected, and it is unclear whether she passed it on to the president — or if perhaps the reverse might be true. But a chain was forming.

Now dozens of high-profile people who had recently met with the president at fundraisers, press events, on the debate stage and even aboard Air Force One are either getting tested or are releasing results they’ve already received.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said she was positive. So did Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway. Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were negative.

Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at UCLA, said it takes roughly five to seven days for a coronavirus infection to trigger a positive test result. If Biden contracted the virus during Tuesday night’s debate, for example, he might not receive a positive test result until Sunday or Monday .

Indeed, the full extent of the White House outbreak, including how many people the president himself may have infected, will not be known for at least a month, if not longer, said Ira Longini , an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Florida.

“We can’t point the finger at this point,” he said. “It is going to take time.”

In the meantime, here’s a look at some of the key events on the president’s calendar that indicate where he could have caught the virus — or spread it to others.