Joe Biden sends Trump best wishes while his campaign keeps low profile

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacted to news that President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus by sending well wishes to the president — and not saying much else.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted Friday morning, roughly eight hours after Trump revealed his diagnosis.

Trump’s disclosure immediately raised questions about Biden’s own health, given that the two candidates shared a debate stage on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The former vice president’s campaign has stayed mum about when he and his wife, Jill Biden, were last tested for the virus. Behind the scenes, top aides were urging staff to keep a low public profile.

“As this situation continues to unfold, we ask that you refrain from posting about the situation on social media unless otherwise directed by your manager,” wrote campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon in a memo to Biden staffers.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who was not in Cleveland for the first presidential debate, was checked for coronavirus on Thursday as part of routine testing, an aide said. She was negative.

“Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery,” Harris wrote in a tweet from herself and husband Doug Emhoff on Friday morning. “We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Advertisement

At least one close associate of Biden’s who was at the presidential debate reported seeking a new coronavirus test in light of Trump’s revelation.

“I was tested for COVID-19 again this morning and received a negative result,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) in a statement. “I continue to pray for the President and the First Lady, for all who have been infected during this pandemic, and for all of our frontline, essential workers.”