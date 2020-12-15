When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The vaccine is here.

After the long, grim slog of 2020, seeing healthcare workers start to receive the vaccine this week feels like witnessing a miracle. Though we have some dark days ahead of us, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel.

The question on everyone’s mind now: When can I get it?

There is no specific timeline yet, as much as we’d all like to circle a precise date on the calendar. But we do know who will have priority and what the general timeline is for distribution.

L.A. County health officials are following CDC guidance and planning a three-phase rollout .



First up: Healthcare workers and people who live and work in nursing homes and other assisted living facilities. The highest-priority people within that group — front-line medical workers with direct exposure to the coronavirus — began receiving their first doses this week. California expects to give the first dose of the vaccine to all healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff by the end of the month.

The second phase will be essential workers. Officials have not yet determined exactly who qualifies as an essential worker in this tier, or in what order essential workers will receive the vaccine.

The third phase will be other high-risk groups, including seniors and people with chronic health conditions.

The general public is expected to get access to the vaccine by spring or summer. That means if you are in one of the three higher-priority groups, you may be vaccinated before then.

