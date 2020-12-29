U.K. becomes first country to authorize use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Britain has authorized use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”

It is the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Britain, after one developed by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, which is already being administered throughout the U.K.

The British government says its Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency made the emergency authorization for the U.K.-developed vaccine by AstraZeneca and Oxford. The shot is cheaper and easier to store and handle than the ones made by U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

But there have been questions as to its efficacy. Although late-stage trials showed it to be 70% effective, differences in dosage for the two-shot vaccine produced surprising variations.

Advertisement

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said: “Today is an important day for millions of people in the U.K. who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.

He added: “We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the U.K. government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants.”