FDA panel postpones meeting on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
U.S. health officials postponed a key meeting on Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 on Friday after the drugmaker said it has new data to add to its application for clearance.
The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee had been planning to consider a two-dose regimen of the shot. The delay is to allow the company and its partner BioNTech to gather and evaluate more information on the impact of a third dose, agency officials said in a statement.
“Based on the agency’s preliminary assessment, and to allow more time to evaluate additional data, we believe additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision making for potential authorization,” the officials said in the statement.
