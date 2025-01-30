Producer Tessa Ross, Screenwriter Peter Strong Discuss “Conclave” in Exclusive Q&A

The Envelope Live Q&A welcomed Peter Straughan, Tessa Ross, Mike Jackman, and Volker Bertelmann, moderated by The Envelope’s Mark Olsen to discuss 2024’s “Conclave,” a mystery/thriller about the selection of a new Pope that uncovers secrets, lies and scandal.

The Q&A featured producer Tessa Ross, screenwriter Peter Strong, composer Volker Bertelmann, and producer Mike Jackman discussing their collaborative work on a film adaptation of Robert Harris’s novel.

“It became very exciting and then eventually the whole novel was delivered... such a brilliantly unfolding story in that world,” said Ross.

Advertisement

Jackman discussed the logistical challenges of filming in Rome and recreating iconic locations, while Volker talks about the unique sound design choices he made, using unconventional instruments to evoke an ethereal quality suitable for the film’s setting. “I came on board... and got to spend just an amazing time with the team... helping take that vision that he had and make it sort of work,” he said.

The conversation shifted to the film’s relationship with Catholicism and its commentary on power dynamics within traditional institutions, with Ross and Strong expressing their hopes that the film encourages audiences to think about broader themes of change. The session concluded with insights into the reception of the film, with the team expressing their thrill at audience reactions, particularly to its humorous aspects, and how the innovative storytelling engages viewers.

