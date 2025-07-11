The Art of Letting Go and Keeping Only What You Love

Summer in full swing means more people, more stuff, and, if we’re honest, a lot more mess in the home. As routines shift, families pile into kitchens, mudrooms, and backyards, tracking in all the gear, towels, and “just-in-case” extras. Suddenly, even the most organized home starts to feel off-balance.

Enter Cally Biggs, Marketing & Operations Manager of Heart & Company, a luxury home organization studio known for helping families reclaim their space and sanity. Cally doesn’t approach minimalism as a trend or a fleeting design fad. Her focus is on creating lasting change in homes, one thoughtful decision at a time

“I once worked with a family preparing for a summer of travel and outdoor adventures,” Cally recalled. “Their home, especially the kids’ playroom and mudroom, was overflowing with ‘just-in-case’ items, old sports gear, craft supplies, extra towels, and gadgets they rarely touched.”

Advertisement

That’s where her signature method came into play: “I always start by encouraging clients to focus on what they actively use and love during this season.

Together, we sort items into three categories: Keep things that support current routines, activities, and bring joy. Donate items in good condition that no longer serve a purpose or feel aligned with the client’s lifestyle. Store seasonal or sentimental items that aren’t needed now but may have value later.” After a decluttering session, they donated several boxes of items and stored away what wasn’t needed for summer.

The change, Cally said, was almost immediate. “A few weeks later, the client shared that not only was their home easier to maintain, but they felt more present and less distracted as a family. Without the visual clutter, their kids played more creatively, and daily routines felt smoother. It was a beautiful reminder that decluttering isn’t just about the stuff, it’s about creating space for what matters most.”

Advertisement

Practical Tips for Summer Minimalism

Use the “Would I pack this for vacation?” test. Cally tells her clients: If it’s not something you’d bring to enhance your time away, it may not be worth keeping in your daily environment either. This helps cut through the “maybe someday” trap and puts your attention on what you actually reach for.

Set a “just-in-case” limit. Hanging onto backups? Choose a reasonable container size. When it’s full, it’s time to edit. No more stashing five sets of goggles or piles of old towels “just because.” When the container’s at capacity, it’s your cue to let some go.

Create a “maybe” box. We all get stuck. For items you’re on the fence about, place them in a labeled box and revisit in 30 days. If you haven’t missed them, you likely don’t need them. This lets you experiment with letting go, minus the regret.

Advertisement

Focus on what you gain by letting go. The real payoff isn’t less stuff, it’s “more space, more clarity, and more time spent enjoying summer moments with the people you love.”

Letting Go Makes Space for Summer

Summer brings its own chaos, but it’s also the perfect time to reset. As Cally and the team have shown, letting go isn’t about losing what you need. It’s about making your home (and life) a little lighter.