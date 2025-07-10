The Calming Trend Quietly Transforming Kids’ Spaces

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Step into a well-considered kids’ room this year and you might pause for a moment. It’s different. Gone are the days of retina-strobing brights, hero-themed everything, and plastic-tat chaos. Now? Think spaces that feel composed, grounded, and genuinely (ahem) designed for both style and sanity. Sage greens, clay, dusty blue, warm neutrals. Layered linens, pale wood, whisper-soft textures. It’s not just Pinterest-friendly; it feels calming. And not just because it looks good.

Why Calming, Nature-Inspired Spaces are Taking Over

This new approach isn’t just about a softer look; it’s a considered response to the high-speed grind of modern family life. With both adults and kids on the hamster wheel of notifications and back-to-back commitments, home has to work harder as a place to recover.

As Sandi Schwartz, founder of the Ecohappiness Project , puts it: “Bringing nature inside helps us feel more relaxed, more positive, and less stressed.” That’s not just opinion. Research shows that exposure to nature, even in visual form, can reduce anxiety, boost mood, and support better focus in both children and adults. The result is a surge in demand for spaces that feel like sanctuaries. Instead of rooms that buzz with stimulus, families want ones that invite reflection, play, and peace. As the team at Generation Mindful notes, “calming spaces at home help children identify their feelings, regulate emotions, and learn coping skills.”

(Courtesy of Dewpra)

Advertisement

Earthy Greens, Gentle Browns, and Sun-Washed Blues Take the Lead

Paint brands have explained that while earth tones are back, they’re subtler and more sophisticated than ever. Benjamin Moore’s pick, Cinnamon Slate, reads like a muted plum-brown — warm, complex, and adaptable. Sherwin-Williams is leaning into soft, silvery greens and relaxed shades that feel borrowed straight from the landscape: sun-bleached beige, gentle clay, weathered blue-grey.

Even Pantone is backing away from brights, naming Mocha Mousse — a mellow, comforting brown — as its color of the year. You’ll find similar restraint from Behr and Valspar, both of which are foregrounding forest greens and soft, lived-in neutrals. The result: rooms that whisper “stay a minute,” not shout “look at me.”

Textural Layers Over Themes

If you remember the era of themed bedrooms…where every bedspread screamed “pirate” or “princess” — 2025’s take is mercifully less literal. It’s about layering colors, materials, and personal meaning rather than plastering the walls with decals.

Advertisement

Designer Jake Arnold, whose Crate & Kids collection channels a playful spirit with a sophistication, is championing this trend at scale. Arnold’s approach incorporates tactile materials and ocean-inspired motifs, proving you can create joy without visual noise.

And Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis, known for her organic, minimalist forms, uses rounded, tactile pieces like the “Boa” pouf to offer children “a grounding sense of comfort”, a principle that translates beautifully into kids’ spaces.

Calming Corners and Emotional Literacy

A growing contingent of parents is setting aside a “calming corner” in the kids’ room: a zone that’s equal parts retreat and reset button. Brown University’s Be Well initiative describes these spaces as “a simple way to help kids feel better,” which, frankly, sounds like something most adults could use as well. It might be a cushion by the window, a weighted blanket, or a few handpicked nature treasures. The point isn’t discipline, but a little agency in managing big feelings.

Advertisement

As Generation Mindful reminds us, a “reset zone” is for support, not time-outs. Sometimes, even a quiet chair and a view are enough.

What Designers Are Saying

It’s not just parents driving the move toward nature-inspired kids’ rooms; experts and brands are seeing a widespread shift. There is a growing desire for spaces that feel restorative, with colors and materials that echo the outdoors. Instead of designing around fast-changing trends or branded characters, families are now gravitating toward shades that help everyone unwind. The consensus from leading brands is clear: nature-inspired palettes don’t just look timeless, they set a calming tone that grows with your child.

By choosing natural fibers, woods, and sustainable finishes, parents are building rooms that are easy to update as children grow.

How to Get the Look

Start with one wall. Painting a wall in a sage green or terracotta instantly sets a grounded mood.

Painting a wall in a sage green or terracotta instantly sets a grounded mood. Swap synthetics for naturals. Opt for linen bedding, a wool rug, or a rattan basket.

Opt for linen bedding, a wool rug, or a rattan basket. Don’t clutter, curate. A handful of beautiful objects can do more for calm than a room packed with “stuff.”

A handful of beautiful objects can do more for calm than a room packed with “stuff.” Create a mindful nook. Even a floor cushion by a window can become a calming corner.

Calm as a design strategy

Yes, these rooms feel more adult. That’s the point. Nature-inspired kids’ spaces are designed for endurance, not just a single stage of childhood. More than a fleeting trend, nature-inspired kids’ spaces are a reset, an intentional pause in the age of “more.” They are spaces where kids can both play and rest at their own pace.