Bring on the Bold: Maximalist Decor and Layering with Confidence

Enter a room where every wall, chair, and artwork vies for your attention. Remarkably, the effect isn’t overwhelming, it’s invigorating. This is maximalism.

A new wave of homeowners have begun turning personal style into bold statements. These rooms brim with meaning, flair, and, if we’re honest, a bit of bravado. “People are drawn to maximalism because it feels personal, like you’re living in a space that tells your story,” explains designer Noz Nozawa , known for infusing riotous color and playful pattern into spaces that refuse to whisper. The goal isn’t chaos. It’s character.

Why Maximalism Makes Sense Now

Minimalism once promised sanctuary from the world’s noise. Lately, however, the collective mood has shifted. According to Pinterest, searches for “maximalist decor” and “eclectic home” are surging, a sign that design’s pendulum is swinging away from restraint and toward something more memorable.

Advertisement

What’s behind the shift? After so much time at home, people crave rooms that say something about them, not just the latest algorithm. More time spent at home has encouraged people to surround themselves with objects, art, and furniture that speak to their histories, not just a hashtag. Designers increasingly encourage mixing pieces you love, regardless of era or origin. Maximalism, it turns out, rewards individuality, and sometimes a little rule-breaking.

Layering 101: Rugs, Art, and Everything in Between

(Courtesy of Moon )

Most maximalist rooms start with the floor…a bold Persian, kilim, or vintage Moroccan rug sets the tone. From there, things get interesting. Ditch the notion of matching sets. A striped velvet sofa might sit next to a floral armchair, both draped with embroidered pillows and a tactile throw. Rules are made to be mixed.

Advertisement

And art? It isn’t simply hung, it’s curated. Gallery walls thrive on tension and variety, blending oil portraits with modern abstracts and the occasional thrift-store oddity. The idea is to invite the eye to linger and discover something new every time.

Mixing Eras and Objects

Forget shopping sprees. The most compelling maximalist rooms balance splurges with steals, vintage with contemporary. Justina Blakeney, designer and founder of The Jungalow , a lifestyle brand known for it’s its vibrant, bohemian interiors, has described her Los Angeles home as “a wet canvas,” always absorbing new ideas and influences. She’s a proponent of layering personal pieces, from lacquered ’80s credenzas to antique brass lamps, each with its own backstory.

Walls and ceilings become playgrounds for bold wallpaper, graphic paint, and the kind of pattern-on-pattern most design rules would shudder at. Imagine a geometric rug beneath a riotous floral sofa, topped off with a splashy abstract painting. The trick is curation, not clutter: every layer and hue chosen with intent.

Advertisement

Why Maximalism Isn’t Just “More Stuff”

Here’s the secret: true maximalism isn’t about quantity, but personality. “If you love it, it works,” says Blakeney. Science backs her up. Research is now saying that homes personalized with meaningful objects and vibrant colors can lift mood and spark creativity, and so maximalism offers something analog, rooms that look like real life.

What Maximalism Won’t Fix & How to Make It Work

But maximalism isn’t for everyone, or every dust allergy. “It’s not about keeping everything you’ve ever owned,” warns Nozawa. Editing is essential. Organize, allow for breathing room, and don’t be afraid of negative space. In compact LA apartments, restraint matters. Sometimes, one show-stopping wall or an artful cluster does the trick.

Keep in mind: More textiles and surfaces mean more upkeep. If you’re short on time (or dust tolerance), keep cleaning tools handy. Maximalism is not an excuse for disorganization; smart storage matters as much as any throw pillow.

Maximalism, LA Style

Across Los Angeles, many homeowners embrace evolution. Art gets rotated, furniture is rearranged, and pieces that no longer spark joy are sent on their way. A maximalist home, at its core, is never finished; it’s alive, expressive, and utterly individual.

So if you’re itching to layer on color, hang that third (or seventh) piece of art, and tell your story your way, maximalism is ready for you.