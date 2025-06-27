Esports World Cup Returns Bigger Than Ever - With $70M on the Line and a Vision for the Future

The world of esports is charging into its next era.

With global revenues of more than $4.3 billion and growing, competitive gaming has never had more momentum. What was a niche scene just a few decades ago has grown into a global entertainment powerhouse, broadcasting live matches to millions, packing stadiums and producing household names out of digital athletes.

But as esports matures, the conversation is shifting. It’s no longer just about explosive growth or flashy prize pools – it’s about building something that lasts for generations to come. And at the center of that conversation stands the Esports World Cup (EWC), returning this summer for its second edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with an even bigger mission and a record-breaking $70-million prize pool.

An Event Designed for Long-Term Impact

After a successful debut in 2024, the Esports World Cup is once again uniting top teams and players across 24 game titles, from esports staples like League of Legends and Counter-Strike to strategic newcomers like Chess. This year, the stakes are even higher – not only for the athletes competing but for the industry as a whole.

A centerpiece of the competition is the Club Championship, which rewards teams for strong performances across multiple titles throughout the seven-week event. It’s a format that encourages versatility and long-term team strategy, not just one-off wins.

And it’s not just prize money on the table. The EWC has also launched a $20-million Club Partner Program, supporting 40 esports organizations with funding for brand-building, content creation and fan engagement. Whether it’s launching a new video series or building new communities around the world, the initiative is helping teams grow their presence well beyond the in-game action.

The Human Side of Competition

To capture the full story behind the spectacle, the Esports World Cup is also stepping into the spotlight with “Esports World Cup: Level Up,” a five-part documentary series now streaming on Prime Video with all episodes available to binge beginning in July.

Directed by Emmy Award-winner R.J. Cutler (The September Issue, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry), Level Up goes beyond the matches to follow the people behind them - players chasing their breakout moments, team CEOs making bold (and sometimes risky) roster decisions and coaches navigating the emotional highs and lows of the world’s most dynamic new sport.

The series paints a vivid picture of what it takes to compete on the global stage - not just talent, but teamwork, sacrifice and belief.

A Stage for the Future

The Esports World Cup is more than just another tournament. It’s a platform for progress. It offers pros a path to career-defining prize money, gives teams new opportunities for growth and connects fans with deeper, richer stories from the games they love.

“Competing at the inaugural EWC contributed to one of the most successful competitive years in our 24-year history,” said Steve Arhancet, co-CEO of Team Liquid, which placed second in last year’s Club Championship, taking home $4 million. “With our winnings, we expanded into new games, strengthened our presence in Southeast Asia and supported philanthropic initiatives.”

With over 2,000 players expected to compete for a record-breaking $70-million prize pool, the 2025 EWC promises high drama, unforgettable moments and a clear signal that esports is ready to move forward - not just fast, but smart.

“While more than $70 million is an incredible sum, it’s always aligned with a long-term vision rather than short-term impact,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation. “It’s not just to have more money at stake but to create opportunities for everyone at every level of the ecosystem and strengthen the industry for generations to come.”

The action kicks off July 7 and runs through August 24. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the scene, the Esports World Cup is your front-row ticket to where the future of competitive gaming is headed.