Can the Lakers win the first In-Season Tournament? | The Times Lakers Show

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to Las Vegas for the In-Season Tournament Semi-Finals. Can the be the first team to win? Can they get past the controversy, OH THE CONTROVERSY, of “Time Out Gate,” the phrase we are using just now and only now because it’s dumb?



Also, Dan thinks the NBA is changing and maybe the Lakers won’t be toward the top of the food chain anymore. Brad… doesn’t necessarily agree.



Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.



