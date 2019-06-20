Angels’ Albert Pujols excited to play in St. Louis this weekend

Two days after being designated for assignment to accommodate the return of Justin Upton, outfielder Cesar Puello was traded to the Miami Marlins for cash. The Angels had hoped to sneak Puello, who had a 1.183 OPS in 12 games, through waivers and keep him in the organization. … Right-hander Trevor Cahill will pitch in a game for the first time since being sidelined because of elbow inflammation Friday for triple-A Salt Lake. It may be only his rehab start. … J.C. Ramirez, recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2018, will make at least one more minor league appearance before the Angels decide he’s ready to rejoin the pitching staff. … Reliever Keynan Middleton, who had his own elbow ligament surgically repaired in May 2018, has been throwing bullpen sessions for about a month. Ausmus said he doesn’t know when Middleton will advance to facing hitters.